Winnipeg ICE to host Talk Today game in partnership with CMHA Winnipeg

The ICE have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) , Winnipeg for a mental health awareness game on March 8th at 6:00 (CT) when the ICE take on the Prince Albert Raiders at the ICE Cave.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Winnipeg

Videos featuring ICE players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Winnipeg

Mental health signs for fans to write on and show in unison at a designated stoppage in play

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the ICE’s ongoing partnership with CMHA Winnipeg and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“The stigma and discrimination that surround mental health issues often keep people from seeking the help they need when they need it most,” said Stacey Kruger, executive director/CEO/mental health coach of CMHA Winnipeg.

“This Talk Today event aims to combat stigma by starting a conversation around mental health and encouraging young people to seek help when they need it.” said Leah Watkins, Director, Business Operations of the Winnipeg ICE.

Tickets for the game are still available, starting from $20. For ticket information, visit winnipegICE.ca/tickets.