Winnipeg ICE clinch spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs

In their inaugural season in Manitoba’s capital, the Winnipeg ICE are bound for the 2020 Western Hockey League Playoffs!

The ICE are the 13th team to qualify for this year’s edition of the WHL Playoffs and the third from the WHL’s East Division. Winnipeg’s spot was confirmed through a 4-0 loss by the Red Deer Rebels to the Edmonton Oil Kings Saturday night in central Alberta. With the defeat, the Rebels can only achieve a maximum of 67 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, two fewer than Winnipeg’s current standing.

Buoyed by a series of moves starting at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the ICE have strengthened their roster for this season and in the future.

On the draft floor in Red Deer, Alta., the ICE acquired overage forward Isaac Johnson in a trade, with the Andover, Minn. product now leading the team with 67 points (23G-44A) in 58 games.

At the 2019 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, the ICE chose Chicago Blackhawks prospect Michal Teply and German-born forward Nino Kinder. Teply currently ranks second on the ICE in team scoring with 56 points (26G-30A) in 49 games while Kinder has contributed a solid 20 points (10G-10A) in 45 games for a respectable first season in the WHL.

Two of the team’s dynamic offensive pieces have continued to contribute as well as captain and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Peyton Krebs returned from an injury to post 51 points (10G-41A) in 34 games. Connor McClennon, who has found himself on the radar for the 2020 NHL Draft, posted 49 points (21G-28A) in 42 games before being sidelined by an upper-body injury.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Owen Pederson has also put himself on the radar with a career-best season, posting 44 points (23G-21A) in 57 games.

On the blue line, Dallas Stars prospect Dawson Barteaux was acquired from the Rebels at the 2020 WHL Trade Deadline and has posted 17 points (3G-14A) in 19 games with his new club. Hometown product Carson Lambos is also enjoying a strong rookie season from the blue line, tallying 29 points (7G-22A) in 53 games as he builds attention towards the 2021 NHL Draft.

Also enjoying a career year with the ICE is 18-year-old Benjamin Zloty, who has 27 points (4G-23A) in 50 games.

Between the pipes, Liam Hughes has become a key addition to the team’s success, posting an 18-11-0-0 record, 2.70 goals-against average, 0.911 save percentage, and two shutouts in 29 games.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, Brandon Wheat Kings, Vancouver Giants, and ICE have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.