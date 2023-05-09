Winnipeg ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds to face off in 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the complete schedule of games for the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien between the Winnipeg ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds. The 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will follow a 2-3-2 series format, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday, May 12 in Winnipeg.

The 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien serves as the first time in WHL history in which the ICE and Thunderbirds will face off for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

Game 1 – Friday, May 12 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 7:00 p.m. CT)

Game 2 – Saturday, May 13 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 6:00 p.m. CT)

Game 3^ – Tuesday, May 16 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 4^ – Wednesday, May 17 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 5*^ – Friday, May 19 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 6*^ – Sunday, May 21 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – time TBD)

Game 7*^ – Monday, May 22 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – time TBD)



* = if necessary

^ = TSN National Broadcast

TSN will broadcast the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, beginning with Game 3 on Tuesday, May 16. Games 1 and 2 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will be available on WHL Live on CHL TV. For more details on TSN national broadcasts, please refer to your local cable listings.

The Winnipeg ICE advanced to the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien on Wednesday, May 3 after winning the WHL Eastern Conference Championship by defeating the No. 2 seed Saskatoon Blades.

This marks the fourth WHL Championship Series appearance for the ICE in Club history, and first appearance since they won it all in 2011. The ICE previously claimed the WHL Championship in 2000 and 2002.

After winning the Club’s second consecutive Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions, the ICE has moved efficiently through the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, completing a sweep of the No. 8 seed Medicine Hat Tigers in the First Round before a six-game triumph over the No. 4 seed Moose Jaw Warriors in the Second Round. Winnipeg then dispatched the No. 2 seed Saskatoon Blades in a four-game sweep during the 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The ICE won their second consecutive WHL East Division title after going 57-10-1-0 during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season.

The Seattle Thunderbirds advanced to the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien on Monday after winning the WHL Western Conference Championship versus the No. 2 seed Kamloops Blazers.

This represents the fifth appearance in the WHL Championship for the Seattle Thunderbirds, and second in as many seasons. Seattle previously captured the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2017.

The Thunderbirds won their first 10 games of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, sweeping the No. 8 seed Kelowna Rockets and No. 4 seed Prince George Cougars in the First Round and Second Round, respectively. Seattle then defeated the No. 2 seed Kamloops Blazers in six games during the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The Thunderbirds finished first in the WHL U.S. Division after going 54-11-1-2 during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season.

The winner of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will advance to the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, set to be hosted in Kamloops, B.C., from May 25 – June 4, 2023.

