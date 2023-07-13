Wild tab Constantine as new head coach

Wenatchee, Wash. – The Wenatchee Wild announced Thursday the hiring of Kevin Constantine as the team’s new head coach. Constantine comes to Wenatchee after spending two seasons guiding the Fehevar AV19 professional team in Hungary.

“I am excited to be part of a new era of hockey for the city of Wenatchee,” said Constantine. “On a personal level, I am excited to be back in the U.S.A. with family after spending the last six years coaching overseas, and on a hockey level, I hope our coaching staff can help the team provide some exciting hockey for the Wenatchee community. More than anything, I hope our coaching staff can have a positive impact on the careers and lives of the athletes we coach.”

Hailing from International Falls, Minn., Constantine brings nearly 40 years of coaching experience to Wenatchee, including seven years as a National Hockey League head coach, going 161-150-61-5 with the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils. His career also includes a pair of four-year stretches in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips from 2003 to 2007, and again from 2013 to 2017. Constantine’s teams went 326-199-51 in his eight seasons behind a WHL bench and never missed the playoffs, winning five U.S. Division championships during his tenure. He earned a Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as the league’s top coach after leading the Silvertips to the WHL Championship Series in 2004, and added a WHL regular-season title three years later.

“We could not be more excited to have Kevin Constantine leading us on the ice and committed to the Wenatchee Wild for the next four years,” said Wenatchee general manager Bliss Littler. “Kevin has been a proven winner at every level he has coached, and his winning record in the NHL and WHL as a head coach is very impressive. Kevin is looked at as one of the great teachers in the game, both on the ice and off the ice in developing young men. One current NHL coach told me he feels we are getting the best version of Kevin Constantine. As the Wild move on to our next chapter in the WHL, we feel Kevin is the perfect fit for our players and our organization.”

In addition to his hockey experience in the United States, he has an extensive resume on the international scene, coaching professional teams overseas in France, Switzerland, South Korea, Poland and Hungary. He has also served once as a head coach and twice as an assistant coach for Team USA at the World Junior championships, and coached the Hungarian national team at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Finland and Latvia this past May.