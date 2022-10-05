MENU
October 5, 2022

Wild prospect Novak beats cancer diagnosis

kelowna rockets
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Steve Dunsmoor

After a 72-point campaign with the Kelowna Rockets, forward Pavel Novak signed an entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild in the spring of 2022.

But just one month after the Czech forward signed his entry-level contract with Minnesota, he announced he had been diagnosed with an oncological disease, and was stepping away from his preparations for the 2022-23 season to receive treatment.

Novak provided a happy update on social media Wednesday, stating he has beaten that diagnosis, and along with thanking his family, doctors and those who held him in their thoughts, the 20-year-old says he is “really excited about what the future brings.”

More News
Quartet of veteran WHL defencemen named team captains
6 hours ago
2022 NHL Prospect Watch - Vegas Golden Knights
7 hours ago
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 1
7 hours ago
2:34
Highlights: Hurricanes (3) at Blades (1)
18 hours ago
0:39
WHL Highlight of the Night - October 4, 2022
19 hours ago
0:20
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - October 4, 2022
19 hours ago