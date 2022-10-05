Wild prospect Novak beats cancer diagnosis

After a 72-point campaign with the Kelowna Rockets, forward Pavel Novak signed an entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild in the spring of 2022.

But just one month after the Czech forward signed his entry-level contract with Minnesota, he announced he had been diagnosed with an oncological disease, and was stepping away from his preparations for the 2022-23 season to receive treatment.

Novak provided a happy update on social media Wednesday, stating he has beaten that diagnosis, and along with thanking his family, doctors and those who held him in their thoughts, the 20-year-old says he is “really excited about what the future brings.”