WHL well-represented in B.C., Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame classes of 2023

The WHL was well-represented this week as the B.C. and Alberta Hockey Halls of Fame announced their 2023 inductees.

Stanley Cup Champions, and WHL Alumni Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook were named to the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 alongside the 2007 Memorial Cup Champion Vancouver Giants and former WHL Official Lonnie Cameron.

Alberta’s Class of 2023 includes Stanley Cup Champion and former WHL player and coach Tim Hunter as well as former Regina Pats and Lethbridge Broncos coach Earl Ingarfield Sr.

Duncan Keith, a two-time winner of the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s Top Defenceman, won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks alongside Seabrook in 2010, 2013 and 2015, also capturing gold medals with Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The product of Penticton, B.C. concluded his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers in 2021-22, appearing in 1,256 NHL regular season games. Keith won a WHL Championship with the Kelowna Rockets in his lone WHL campaign in 2002-03, scoring 46 points from the Kelowna blue line in 37 contests.

Brent Seabrook, from Richmond, B.C., was Keith’s running mate on the Chicago blueline for 15 NHL seasons as well as Canada’s 2010 Olympic gold medal-winning squad. He also helped Canada capture gold at the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship in North Dakota. He spent four full seasons as a member of the Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2001-2005, topping 40 points in three of his four WHL campaigns.

The Vancouver Giants hosted and won the 2007 Memorial Cup, one season after winning the WHL Championship in 2006. Featuring NHLers including Milan Lucic, Cody Franson and a 15-year-old newcomer in Evander Kane, the Giants reached the WHL Championship series, falling just short in a seven-game thriller versus the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Giants, led by head coach Don Hay, used raucous Pacific Coliseum crowds to their advantage at the Memorial Cup, reaching the final where they exacted revenge against the Tigers, winning 3-1.

Lonnie Cameron served as an NHL linesman for more than 1,600 regular season and playoff games from 1996 to 2019, also serving at Winter Olympics in 1994 and 2014. Hailing from Victoria, B.C., cameron spent nine seasons as a WHL Official, earning the honour of officiating at two Memorial Cups in 1992 and 1995, working the final game in both tournaments. He won the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Top Official in 1995.

Tim Hunter won a Stanley Cup with his hometown Calgary Flames in 1989 and racked up more than 3,000 penalty minutes over an NHL career that spanned 815 regular season games. As a player, Hunter spent two full seasons with the Seattle Breakers from 1978-1980, finishing the 1979-80 campaign with 14 goals and 67 points after being selected by the then Atlanta Flames in the third round of the 1979 NHL Draft. A long-time NHL assistant coach in Washington, San Jose and Toronto, Hunter spent six seasons as head coach of the Moose Jaw Warriors from 2014-2020, winning 190 games and holding a .580 winning percentage behind the Warriors bench.

Earl Ingarfield Sr. played in 746 NHL regular season games from 1958 through 1971 with the New Yrk Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Oakland / California Golden Seals. Following his playing career, Ingarfield Sr. accepted a job as head coach of the Regina Pats in 1971-72 before spending two seasons as head coach, assistant GM and part-owner of his hometown Lethbridge Broncos from 1974-1976. In his time as a WHL bench boss, Ingarfield Sr. posted an 85-81-15 regular season record.

The B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2023 in July in Penticton, while the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame Awards Gala is slated for July 16 in Canmore.