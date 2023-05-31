WHL, Warriors mourn passing of Rose Mary Hartney

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Moose Jaw Warriors Education Advisor and WHL Distinguished Service Award recipient Rose Mary Hartney.

Hartney had served as the Warriors Education Advisor for every season since the Club moved to Moose Jaw, helping hundreds of players continue their education while chasing their hockey dreams. She was named a recipient of the WHL Distinguished Service Award during the 2011-12 season.

“The WHL mourns the loss of Rose Mary Hartney and we wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the Hartney family and the Moose Jaw Warriors,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Rose Mary had an incredible impact on the WHL and the Warriors, having served as the team Education Advisor for over 35 years and her legacy will live on through the players who benefited so much academically from her guidance.”

Hartney worked as a teacher at Vanier Collegiate in Moose Jaw for 38 years and continued to work with the Warriors players after her retirement, including during the 2021-22 season, which saw players continue their education in a remote setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We lost a beloved member of our family today,” said Jason Ripplinger, General Manager of the Warriors. “She has been with our organization since day one and her kind heart will be greatly missed.

“She worked closely with our players to help them achieve their educational goals and her passion in the work she did never went unnoticed. We appreciated her loyalty and we are lucky to have had Rose Mary as a part of our organization and lives.”

In 2012, Hartney was inducted into the Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame.