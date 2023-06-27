WHL unveils 2023-24 Regular Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today its schedule of games for the 2023-24 WHL Regular Season.

All 22 WHL Clubs will once again compete in a full 68-game regular season, beginning Friday, September 22, 2023 and concluding Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The 2023-24 WHL Regular Season will open Friday, September 22 with nine games on the schedule. Featured in the spotlight will be the Regular Season debut of the Wenatchee Wild, who open the season on home ice versus the Portland Winterhawks.

The defending WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds will open their season on the road, visiting the Wenatchee Wild at Town Toyota Center Saturday, September 23.

The Thunderbirds will open the home portion of their schedule and raise their 2023 WHL Championship banner to the rafters of accesso ShoWare Center Saturday, September 30 when they host the Portland Winterhawks.

A total of 579 of the 748 games on the WHL Regular Season Schedule – nearly 80 per cent – will be played on weekends or holidays. By focusing the schedule on weekends and holidays, WHL Clubs can further enhance the WHL player experience by allowing additional time for training and skill development, as well as academic enrichment.

The 748-game WHL Regular Season concludes Sunday, March 24, 2024 with four games.

Should a tiebreaker game(s) be required to settle the 2023-24 WHL Regular Season standings, it will be contested on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The 2024 WHL Playoffs and the battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup will begin on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The 2024 Memorial Cup will be hosted in Saginaw, Michigan.

CLICK HERE to view the entire 2023-24 WHL Regular Season schedule. Games, dates, and locations for all games are subject to change.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 16 located in Western Canada and six in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.