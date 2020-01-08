2020 WHL Trade Deadline: Live Blog

The 2020 Western Hockey League Trade Deadline arrives Friday, January 10 at 3 p.m. MT, and there is no shortage of intrigue as teams look to load up in search of a run at the Ed Chynoweth Cup or, on the contrary, hope to restock the cupboards in order to speed up a rebuild.

Be sure to visit WHL.ca’s Trade Deadline 2020: Live Blog for all the news on the latest trade activity from around the league as we keep you wired with the latest breaking deals over the week leading up to and including January 10.

Wednesday, January 8

2:00 p.m. MT- On Wednesday, the Winnipeg ICE and Spokane Chiefs agreed to a deal that’ll see the Chiefs acquire 19-year-old Brad Ginnell. In return, the ICE have acquired a fourth-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft and a sixth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

“Brad is a versatile forward who can play anywhere in the lineup and in all situations,” said Spokane general manager Scott Carter. “He has the ability to score, is comfortable on the power play and brings a lot of WHL experience.”

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound product of Calgary, Alta., Ginnell had posted 17 points (10G-7A) in 34 games with the ICE this season, including five power-play goals. COMPLETE STORY

12:03 p.m. MT- The Swift Current Broncos have made a move to strengthen their crease, acquiring 19-year-old goaltender Isaiah DiLaura from the Portland Winterhawks.

In return, Portland has acquired a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2021 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Originally listed by the Prince George Cougars, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound DiLaura is a product of St. Paul, Minn. In eight games with the Winterhawks this season, DiLaura has a 4-2-0-0 record, 3.27 goals-against average, and a 0.891 save percentage. COMPLETE STORY

Tuesday, January 7

10:20 a.m. MT-The Moose Jaw Warriors have added depth to their crease following the acquisition of 2001-born goaltender Boston Bilous from the Prince Albert Raiders.

The two teams announced the deal Tuesday morning, with the Raiders receiving a fifth-round pick (2020) and a seventh-round pick (2021) in exchange for the rights to Bilous.

Bilous, an 18-year-old product of Langley, B.C., appeared in a team-high 32 games with the Raiders prior to the trade, collecting a record of 15-9-4-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, .889 save percentage and two shutouts. COMPLETE STORY

Monday, January 6

3:00 pm MT-This afternoon the Tri-City Americans strengthened their defensive depth making a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings to acquire 18-year-old defenceman Aidan Lawson.

In exchange, the Oil Kings received a conditional eighth-round selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. COMPLETE STORY

2:53 p.m. MT-The Lethbridge Hurricanes re-acquired 20-year-old forward Brett Davis from the Red Deer Rebels.

In exchange, the Rebels received a fourth-round selection in the 2021 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

A 6-foot-1, 192-pound product of Oakbank, Man., Davis has posted 24 points (9G-15A) in 37 games this season with the Rebels. Those figures include a single power-play goal. COMPLETE STORY