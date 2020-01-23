WHL Tonight: Zummack lifts Chiefs to overtime win against Silvertips

After a two-day break, Western Hockey League action resumed Wednesday with a trio of games in the schedule. In Moose Jaw, Dylan Cozens tallied a hat trick as part of a four-point night as the Lethbridge Hurricanes began a six-game road trip with a win. In a battle between two Central Division teams, the Edmonton Oil Kings began another trek through Saskatchewan with a win against the Swift Current Broncos. In the lone Western Conference game of the night, the Spokane Chiefs coughed up a two-goal lead before claiming an overtime victory against the Everett Silvertips.

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Moose Jaw Warriors – Scoring & Highlights

Dylan Cozens netted the fourth hat trick of his WHL career as part of a four-point night and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Oliver Okuliar scored a pair of goals as part of a three-point performance in a 7-1 win for the Lethbridge Hurricanes against the Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday.

Justin Hall and Ty Nash also scored in the win while 2020 NHL Draft prospect Alex Cotton tallied three assists from the blue line.

The Hurricanes scored three times in the first followed by a pair of goals in each of the final two periods. Getting the start in his hometown, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Bryan Thomson made 23 saves for the victory.

Cade Hayes had the lone goal for the Warriors in the contest.

Edmonton Oil Kings at Swift Current Broncos – Scoring & Highlights

Captain Scott Atkinson, Matthew Robertson (New York Rangers), and Riley Sawchuk each tallied a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oil Kings began a three-game Saskatchewan road trip with a 5-3 triumph over the Swift Current Broncos.

Goals from Sam McGinley and Eric Houk had the Broncos up 2-0 before goals from Sawchuk, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Carter Souch, Robertson, and Vladimir Alistrov made it a 4-2 game in the span of 14:55 of game play.

The captains scored in the third period as Jaxan Kaluski brought the Broncos within a goal midway through the period before Atkinson closed out the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute of regulation.

Beck Warm made 21 saves for the victory. Facing a 61-shot barrage, Isaiah DiLaura posted a career-high 57 saves for Swift Current in the loss.

Everett Silvertips at Spokane Chiefs – Scoring & Highlights

Eli Zummack’s 18th goal of the season lifted the Spokane Chiefs to their first win of the year against the Everett Silvertips, earning a 3-2 win on home ice Wednesday night.

Chiefs captain Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils) scored the only goal of the first period for the 200th point of his WHL career and Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) struck early in the second to build a 2-0 lead for the Chiefs. The Silvertips would come back in the game, receiving a goal from Jalen Price 29 seconds after Beckman’s goal and a late strike from Ty Kolle to force overtime.

After a back-and-forth effort in overtime, Zummack eventually broke free and tallied his fifth game-winning goal of the season 127 seconds into the extra period to complete a multi-point game.

Lukas Parik (Los Angeles Kings) was solid between the pipes, posting 32 saves for the victory.

