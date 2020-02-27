WHL Tonight: Wheat Kings strike nine times in playoff-clinching win

A trio of games on the Western Hockey League schedule Wednesday resulted in a pair of teams securing spots in the 2020 WHL Playoffs. In Saskatchewan, the Brandon Wheat Kings secured their spot with an 8-1 victory against the Swift Current Broncos. Over in northern British Columbia, the Kelowna Rockets completed a mid-week sweep of the Prince George Cougars, earning a 5-4 win after rallying late. South of the border, the Everett Silvertips closed the gap further on the race for the top spot in the U.S. Division and WHL’s Western Conference, beating the Tri-City Americans 8-1.

Brandon Wheat Kings at Swift Current Broncos – Scoring & Highlights

The Brandon Wheat Kings secured their spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs in fashion Wednesday, downing the Swift Current Broncos by a 9-1 score.

Luka Burzan (Colorado Avalanche) scored twice as part of a three-point night while captain Connor Gutenberg, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ridly Grieg, and defenceman Dom Schmiemann each recorded a goal and an assist.

Goals from Lynden McCallum, Chad Nychuk, Riley Ginnell, and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ben McCartney also featured in the contest. Justin Svenson had the lone goal for the Broncos.

Jiri Patera (Vegas Golden Knights) made 19 saves on 20 shots to collect the win.

Kelowna Rockets at Prince George Cougars – Scoring & Highlights

Matthew Wedman (Florida Panthers) scored twice late in the third period Wednesday as the Kelowna Rockets topped the Prince George Cougars 5-4 to earn a mid-week sweep in northern British Columbia.

Goals from Tyson Feist and Dillon Hamaliuk (San Jose Sharks) bookended a goal by Vladislav Mikhalchuk before Connor Bowie scored late in the frame to tie the game 2-2 through 20 minutes.

Cole Moberg (Chicago Blackhawks) gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes, but the Rockets would come ready to earn the win in the third.

After Kyle Topping tied the game, Moberg’s second of the night restored the one-goal advantage. In the span of 137 seconds, Wedman turned the tide in the contest, tying it up before notching the game-winning goal.

Cole Schwebius made 24 saves to earn the victory.

Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans – Scoring & Highlights

Defenceman Jake Christiansen recorded the second hat trick of his WHL career as part of a four-point night as the Everett Silvertips earned an 8-1 victory against the Tri-City Americans.

Goals from Jalen Price and Jackson Berezowski made it 2-0 before Booker Daniel scored late in the first. In the second, captain Bryce Kindopp and Christiansen each found the back of the net to increase the lead to three through 40 minutes.

In the final period, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Kasper Puutio and Price’s second of the game featured while Christiansen buried two more goals to complete his hat trick.

Facing 14 shots in the contest, Braden Holt made 13 saves to earn the win.