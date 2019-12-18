WHL Tonight: Wheat Kings down ICE thanks to Schneider’s late goal

Western Hockey League teams are one day closer to the official start of the holiday break following a four-game schedule of action Tuesday evening. In the lone game of the night to feature an Eastern Conference team, the Brandon Wheat Kings used a late goal by Braden Schneider to top the Winnipeg ICE in a renewal of their provincial rivalry. In British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, Taylor Gauthier and the Prince George Cougars went into their break on a high note with a shutout of the Vancouver Giants. Over on Vancouver Island, a two-goal performance by Carson Miller allowed the Victoria Royals to defend home ice against the Spokane Chiefs. Finally, Conner Roulette and the Seattle Thunderbirds won on the road for the second time in as many games Tuesday, downing the Tri-City Americans in overtime.

Brandon Wheat Kings at Winnipeg ICE – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Braden Schneider scored with 1:49 left in regulation Tuesday night as Brandon Wheat Kings topped the Winnipeg ICE by a 4-3 score.

Goals by 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ben McCartney and teammate Marcus Sekundiak had Brandon up 2-0 before another draft prospect in Connor McClennon notched his first of the game 15 seconds after Brandon’s second goal.

The 2-1 score is how things would stand until early in the third when McClennon tallied his second of the night and 15th of the season to tie up the score. Midway through the period, Owen Pederson gave Winnipeg their first lead of the night, making it a 3-2 game with 8:39 left in the contest.

Brandon would find a way though as Cole Reinhardt tied up the contest and Schneider’s game-winning goal came in a 3:20 span.

Jiri Patera (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped 32 of 35 shots to earn the victory.

Prince George Cougars at Vancouver Giants – Scoring & Highlights

Taylor Gauthier stopped all 32 shots sent his way for the fourth shutout of his WHL career in a 3-0 win for the Prince George Cougars against the Vancouver Giants Tuesday.

Gauthier turned aside 12 shots in the first, nine in the second, and 11 in the third to earn the clean sheet. The first burst of offence in the contest came courtesy of a late goal in the second period by 2020 NHL Draft prospect Rhett Rhinehart. Captain Josh Maser scored twice in the final half of the third period to extend the lead.

Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans – Scoring & Highlights

Henrik Rybinski (Florida Panthers) scored 2:39 into overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds earned a second-straight road win with a 4-3 decision against the Tri-City Americans.

The win completed a multi-point game for Rybinski and a three-point effort for rookie forward Conner Roulette, who scored Seattle’s second goal and added a pair of helpers.

Along with Roulette’s first-period goal, Keltie Jeri-Leon notched his 10th of the season in the opening frame to give the visitors a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes with Sasha Mutala (Colorado Avalanche) responding for the home side. Marc Lajoie’s fourth goal of the season tied things up through 40 minutes. Goals from Jared Davidson and Paycen Bjorklund in the third kept things tied heading into overtime where Rybinski would end things.

Roddy Ross (Philadelphia Flyers) made 19 saves for the win.

Spokane Chiefs at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

Brandon Cutler chipped the puck to himself and scored a sweet goal to put the Victoria Royals ahead for good in a 5-4 win over the Spokane Chiefs Tuesday.

Carson Miller scored his first of two goals in the first period with Gary Haden also finding the back of the net to give the Royals a 2-0 advantage through 40 minutes. The Chiefs rallied in the second with Leif Mattson’s first goal in a Spokane uniform as well as pair of strikes by Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) to lead 3-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third, the Royals responded with three goals of their own as Miller’s second of the game as well as strikes by Keanu Derungs and Cutler turned the game in Victoria’s favour. Noah King brought Spokane close late with his fourth of the season, but that’d be the final.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Brock Gould stopped 31 of 35 shots to earn the victory.