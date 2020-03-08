WHL Tonight: Tigers roar to #WHLSuits win over Oil Kings to keep division title dreams alive

For the final time in the entire 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, all 22 WHL member Clubs were in action. In Manitoba, the Winnipeg ICE claimed a home win while the Prince Albert Raiders doubled up their hosts in Brandon. The Saskatoon Blades completed a home-and-home sweep of the Regina Pats in the Queen City with another overtime victory. One province over, the Medicine Hat Tigers topped the division-leading Edmonton Oil Kings, the Spokane Chiefs doubled up the Calgary Hitmen, and the Red Deer Rebels outlasted the Swift Current Broncos in overtime. The home sides once again claimed victories in British Columbia as the Prince George Cougars and Kelowna Rockets claimed one-goal victories. In the U.S. Division, the Seattle Thunderbirds took down the Everett Silvertips and the Portland Winterhawks came all the way back against the Victoria Royals while the Kamloops Blazers scored in bunches to beat the Tri-City Americans.

Moose Jaw Warriors at Winnipeg ICE – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Owen Pederson scored twice as part of a three-point night and Michal Teply (Chicago Blackhawks) also scored twice as the Winnipeg ICE rolled to a 7-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

A short-handed goal from captain Peyton Krebs (Vegas Golden Knights) as well as goals by Nino Kinder and Isaac Johnson also featured. The ICE scored three times in the first, twice in the second, and twice more in the third.

Gage Alexander made 13 saves on 14 shots for the first win of his WHL career. Winnipeg, Man. product Eric Alarie scored Moose Jaw’s lone goal in the loss.

Krebs added a pair of helpers for the three-point night.

Prince Albert Raiders at Brandon Wheat Kings – Scoring & Highlights

Brayden Watts recorded another multi-goal game as part of a three-point night and the Prince Albert Raiders doubled up the Brandon Wheat Kings by a 4-2 final Saturday in Manitoba.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Ben McCartney opened the scoring, but Aliaksei Protas (Washington Capitals) tied up the game through 20 minutes. Watts then made it a 2-1 game early in the second with his first of the night.

Reid Perepeluk would tie up the game later on in the period, but 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt pushed the visitors ahead for good just 32 seconds later. Watts would add his second of the night as the only goal of the third.

Brandonite Max Paddock made 28 saves to backstop his team to the victory.

Saskatoon Blades at Regina Pats – Scoring & Highlights

For the second time in as many nights, Kyle Crnkovic played the role of overtime hero, lifting the Saskatoon Blades to a 5-4 win against the Regina Pats Saturday in the provincial capital.

Goals from Zach Wytinck, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Jakob Brook, and captain Austin Pratt had the Pats up 3-0 in the first before Nolan Kneen scored late to make it a 3-1 game through 20 minutes. In the second the Blades answered back with goals by 2020 NHL Draft prospect Tristen Robins, Crnkovic’s first of the night, and Scott Walford’s 12th of the season.

That put the pressure on the Pats to find the equalizer in the third, with Wytinck’s second of the net sending the game into overtime where Crnkovic won it in the final minute of the extra period.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Koen MacInnes made 20 saves to earn the victory.





Edmonton Oil Kings at Medicine Hat Tigers – Scoring & Highlights

Mads Søgaard (Ottawa Senators) made 36 saves on 37 shots as the Medicine Hat Tigers topped the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-1 to stay in the Central Division race.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Josh Williams opened the scoring, but the Tigers responded with goals by Brett Kemp, Ryan Chyzowski, Parker Gavlas, and Corson Hopwo to take the win.

Captain James Hamblin picked up a pair of assists in the win.

Spokane Chiefs at Calgary Hitmen- Scoring & Highlights

Leif Mattson and Luke Toporowski each scored twice while Eli Zummack racked up five assists in a 6-3 win for the Spokane Chiefs against the Calgary Hitmen Saturday.

Goals from Mattson and Toporowski had the Chiefs up 2-0 through 20 minutes. The Hitmen battled back with goals by Orca Wiesblatt, Cael Zimmerman and the first of Rory Neill’s WHL career to take a 3-2 lead. However, Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) and Toporowski’s second of the game would restore a one-goal lead for Spokane through 40 minutes.

Captain Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils) and Mattson’s second goal featured in the third.

Lukas Parik (Los Angeles Kings) made 26 saves in the win.





Swift Current Broncos at Red Deer Rebels – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Ben King scored his second goal of the game 3:23 into overtime to lift the Red Deer Rebels to a 4-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos in central Alberta.

The teams went goal-for-goal with each other as a pair of goals from Josh Tarzwell and King’s first of the game featured in regulation while Aiden Bulych, Sergei Alkhimov, and Hayden Ostir scored for the Broncos.

Ethan Anders made 13 saves for the win.

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Kelowna Rockets – Scoring & Highlights

Trailing 1-0 in the first, the Kelowna Rockets stormed out to a 5-1 lead and hung on for a 5-4 win against the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday.

Ty Nash opened the scoring in the first, but the Rockets replied with five-straight goals, including a pair of strikes from Matthew Wedman (Florida Panthers) as well as goals by Trevor Wong, Kyle Topping, and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Pavel Novak.

Lethbridge cut in the deficit in the third with a goal by 2020 NHL Draft prospect Alex Cotton and a pair of lamp lighters by co-captain Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres), but fell short by a single goal.

Roman Basran made 35 saves to hold the fort.

Vancouver Giants at Prince George Cougars – Scoring & Highlights

Cole Moberg (Chicago Blackhawks) scored 110 seconds into overtime to lift the Prince George Cougars to a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Giants in their final home game of the regular season.

Captain Josh Maser, Filip Koffer, and Jack Sander built up a 3-0 lead for the Cougars. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Justin Sourdif and a pair of goals from Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche) then tied things up to force overtime before Moberg won it all.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Taylor Gauthier made 40 saves on 43 shots to earn the win.





Victoria Royals at Portland Winterhawks – Scoring & Highlights



The Portland Winterhawks trailed 3-1 midway through regulation and battled back for a 5-4 overtime victory against the Victoria Royals Saturday in Portland.

Nolan Bentham’s first WHL goal and a Kaid Oliver strike made it 2-0 through 20 minutes. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis got Portland on the board, but Oliver’s second of the night restored the two-goal advantage.

Goals by Jack O’Brien and Matthew Quigley made it a 3-3 game through 40 minutes, but the Winterhawks would trail again late in the third after a goal by Tarun Fizer.

However, the Winterhawks found enough resolve to tie the score late on a Jake Gricius goal before 2020 NHL Draft prospect Cross Hanas won it on a pretty passing play 18 seconds into the extra frame. Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) made 18 saves in the win.

Seattle Thunderbirds at Everett Silvertips – Scoring & Highlights

The Seattle Thunderbirds aided their hopes for a playoff spot with a 5-2 win over the Everett Silvertips Saturday.

Andrej Kukuca scored twice in the win while Roddy Ross (Philadelphia Flyers) turned aside 32 of 34 shots.

Captain Conner Bruggen-Cate and Payton Mount each posted a goal and an assist for multi-point nights while Keltie Jeri-Leon also found the back of the net.

Ty Kolle and Brendan Lee scored in the loss for Everett.

Kamloops Blazers at Tri-City Americans – Scoring & Highlights

Tyler Carpendale and Reese Belton each scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers clinched the B.C Division with an 8-1 win over the Tri-City Americans.

Captain Zane Franklin and Kyrell Sopotyk each had a goal and three points in the win while Montana Onyebuchi and Orrin Centazzo tallied a goal and an assist each.

The Blazers scored three times in the first, four times in the second, and once in the third. Americans captain Krystof Hrabik had the lone goal for his side in the contest.

Rayce Ramsay claimed the win between the pipes.