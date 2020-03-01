WHL Tonight: Silvertips leapfrog Winterhawks in standings with Sunday home win

A light schedule of Western Hockey League action featured four games Sunday to close out the weekend with five goals scored in each of the contests. Sporting 3-2 wins in the Eastern Conference, the Prince Albert Raiders claimed a home win and the Lethbridge Hurricanes earned themselves a road victory. In the Western Conference, both 4-1 results favoured the home teams as the Victoria Royals and Everett Silvertips each beat division rivals to claim two important points in the standings.





Moose Jaw Warriors at Prince Albert Raiders – Scoring & Highlights

Aliaksei Protas (Washington Capitals) scored his 29th goal of the season 72 seconds into the third period Sunday, lifting the Prince Albert Raiders to a 3-2 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt and Warriors forward Cade Hayes scored in the first. Ryder Korczak put the Warriors up 2-1 in the second before 2020 NHL Draft prospect Kaiden Guhle tied up the game through 40 minutes. The difference was then provided in the third by Protas.

Carter Serhyenko made 14 saves in the victory.





Lethbridge Hurricanes at Calgary Hitmen – Scoring & Highlights

On a day when the Calgary Hitmen honoured Kelly Kisio into the ‘Forever a Hitmen’ class, it was his son Brent and the Lethbridge Hurricanes picking up the win by a 3-2 final.

Dino Kambeitz scored twice, including a short-handed goal 5:35 into the third period to serve as the game-winning goal.

Chase Wheatcroft and Kambeitz’s first of the game had the Hurricanes up 2-0 through 40 minutes. Orca Wiesblatt scored 79 seconds into the third period to get the Hitmen on the board and Riley Stotts (Toronto Maple Leafs) scored 5:24 into the final period, but Kambeitz’s goal 11 seconds later stood up for the win.

Carl Tetachuk made 31 saves between the pipes in the winning effort.

.

Vancouver Giants at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

Brandon Cutler scored once as part of a three-point night as the Victoria Royals earned a 4-1 win on home ice against the Vancouver Giants Sunday afternoon. The win closed out a three-game weekend set between the two clubs.

Tristen Nielsen scored 6:54 into the first for the visitors, but Keanu Derungs struck in the final minute of the opening period to tie up the game.

Just 13 seconds into the second, Gary Haden put the Royals ahead for good in the contest. Cutler scored 26 seconds into the final frame and Brayden Tracey (Anaheim Ducks) added an empty-net goal to complete the win.

Adam Evanoff made 33 saves on 34 shots to earn the victory.

Portland Winterhawks at Everett Silvertips – Scoring & Highlights

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) made 38 saves on 39 shots and the Everett Silvertips moved back into first place in the U.S. Division and WHL’s Western Conference with a 4-1 win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Offensively, Cole Fonstad (Montreal Canadiens) and Dawson Butt scored in the first. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Kasper Puutio and Ty Kolle struck in the second for Everett while Jake Gricius got the Winterhawks on the board for their lone goal of the contest.

Kolle registered a goal and an assist in the win while six other Silvertips picked up a single assist.