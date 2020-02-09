WHL Tonight: Silvertips continue winning ways against Thunderbirds

A 10-game schedule of action featured Saturday across the Western Hockey League, with the home team claiming seven of the victories. In East Division action, the Winnipeg ICE, Saskatoon Blades, and Regina Pats all played their way to wins. In the Central Division, the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels claimed home wins Saturday night. The Portland Winterhawks and Victoria Royals completed weekend sweeps of their opponents in British Columbia while the Vancouver Giants topped the Prince George Cougars in a renewal of their rivalry. South of the border, the Spokane Chiefs shutout the Tri-City Americans while the Everett Silvertips continued their winning ways of late against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Medicine Hat Tigers at Winnipeg ICE – Scoring & Highlights

The Winnipeg ICE gained ground in the competitive East Division Saturday with a 4-1 victory against the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers.

Reece Harsch opened the scoring late in the first period. Michal Teply (Chicago Blackhawks) and Tiger captain James Hamblin would trade goals late in the second to keep the difference at a single goal heading to the third. Winnipeg did all the scoring in the final period as Jakin Smallwood and an empty-net goal by Teply increased the ICE’s lead to three.

Liam Hughes made 39 saves for the victory.

Swift Current Broncos at Regina Pats – Scoring & Highlights



A career-best four-point night from Robbie Holmes powered the Regina Pats to a 6-2 win against the Swift Current Broncos, extending their winning streak to five games in the process.

Holmes assisted on goals by Riley Krane and Drew Englot in the first. Aiden Bulych had the lone Swift Current goal to keep the difference at one through 20 minutes.

Matthew Benson tied up the game in the second, but a short-handed goal by Holmes put Regina ahead for good. Ryker Evans, Zack Smith, and Carson Denomie added goals as well to increase the final difference to four in the contest, with Holmes assisting on Evans’ goal.

Donovan Buskey made 17 saves in the win.

Saskatoon Blades at Moose Jaw Warriors – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Tristen Robins and Colton Dach each scored twice as part of four-point nights in an 8-2 win for the Saskatoon Blades against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Martin Lang and Logan Doust gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes, with a Nolan Kneen goal the only source of offence for the Blades. That changed in the second period as goals from Caiden Daley, Matthew Sanders, as well as the first of the game from Dach and Robins changed the course of the game. Robins, Dach, and Riley McKay added goals in the third to cement the victory.

Between the pipes, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Koen MacInnes stopped 27 of 29 shots to collect the win.

Prince Albert Raiders at Lethbridge Hurricanes – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Oliver Okuliar scored twice to reach the 30-goal plateau as the Lethbridge Hurricanes topped the Prince Albert Raiders by a 3-1 score.

After Raiders captain Zack Hayes opened the scoring in the first, Okuliar tallied the first and third goals of the game for the Hurricanes, with Calen Addison (Pittsburgh Penguins) notching the game-winning goal midway through the third.

Carl Tetachuk was on his game, making 27 saves in the win.

Calgary Hitmen at Red Deer Rebels – Scoring & Highlights

Ethan Anders delivered a career-best 41-save shutout and the Red Deer Rebels topped the Calgary Hitmen by a 3-0 score Saturday in central Alberta.

Anders stopped 10 shots in the first, 16 in the second, and 15 in the third for the clean sheet.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Ben King scored 46 seconds into the first, followed by goals from Dallon Melin and Cameron Hausinger in the third.





Portland Winterhawks at Kelowna Rockets – Scoring & Highlights

A three-goal second period pushed the Portland Winterhawks to a 4-2 win and a weekend road sweep of the Kelowna Rockets.

2020 NHL Draft prospects Cross Hanas and Seth Jarvis struck in the first half of the middle period before Kyle Topping and Jarvis’ second of the night featured in the other half.

Reece Newkirk (New York Islanders) would score an important empty-net goal late as Topping’s second of the night in the final minute of regulation kept the gap at two until the final buzzer.

Goaltender Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) made 36 saves to collect the win.

Captain Johnny Ludvig (Florida Panthers) and Tyson Kozak each collected a pair of assists.

Prince George Cougars at Vancouver Giants – Scoring & Highlights

A three-point night from Seth Bafaro aided the Vancouver Giants in a 5-2 win against the visiting Prince George Cougars Saturday.

Goals from Holden Katzalay and Tyler Preziuso put the Giants up 2-1 through 20 minutes after Mitchell Kohner responded for the Cougars. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Justin Sourdif and Vladislav Mikhalchuk traded goals in the second to keep the difference at just a single goal through 40 minutes.

The Giants would add to the lead in the third with goals from Bafaro and Milos Roman (Calgary Flames).

Trent Miner (Colorado Avalanche) finished with 27 saves, earning the victory. Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche) had a pair of helpers in the win.

Kamloops Blazers at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

It didn’t come easy, but the Victoria Royals earned a weekend sweep of the Kamloops Blazers Saturday with a 5-4 win on Vancouver Island.

The Royals opened the game with goals by Alex Bolshakov, Kaid Oliver, and Carson Miller before the Blazers tied it up in the span of 83 seconds as Caedan Bankier, Quinn Schmiemann (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Orrin Centazzo.

Tarun Fizer and Brandon Cutler put the Royals ahead in the third before Max Martin brought the Blazers within a single goal.

Adam Evanoff held strong in the final minutes though, finishing with 31 saves to earn the win.

Everett Silvertips at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

Jake Christiansen tallied a pair of goals and four points as the Everett Silvertips improved to 8-0-1-0 in their past nine games with a 5-2 win against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Christiansen and Jared Davidson swapped goals in the first period to keep the teams tied through 20 minutes. The Silvertips made their hay in the third as 2020 NHL Draft prospect Kasper Puutio, Cole Fonstad (Montreal Canadiens), and Brendan Lee scored in a 5:53 span of game play.

Conner Roulette and Christiansen’s second of the game featured in the third.

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) made 23 saves to earn the victory.

Tri-City Americans at Spokane Chiefs – Scoring & Highlights

James Porter Jr. made 25 saves for his second shutout with the Spokane Chiefs in a 6-0 win over the Tri-City Americans Saturday.

Porter stopped 13 shots in the first, two in the second, and 10 in the third for the clean sheet.

Offensively, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Jack Finley scored Spokane’s first two goals. Brandon Reller and Luke Toporowski also struck as part of a four-goal second period for the home side. Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) and captain Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils) rounded out the scoring in the third.

Eli Zummack and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Bear Hughes each collected a pair of assists in the win.