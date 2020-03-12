WHL Tonight: Royals edge Rockets in pivotal division matchup

A three-game schedule of action in the Western Hockey League Wednesday saw all three road teams claim victories. In Saskatchewan’s capital, the Winnipeg ICE rode a strong third period to a 6-2 win against the Regina Pats. Heading west on the Trans-Canada Highway, the Red Deer Rebels pounced in the first and second periods to enjoy a 6-2 win of their own against the Swift Current Broncos. In the Western Conference, the Victoria Royals moved into sole possession of second place in the B.C. Division with a 3-2 road win against the Kelowna Rockets.





Winnipeg ICE at Regina Pats – Scoring & Highlights

A four-goal third period powered the Winnipeg ICE to a 6-2 win against the Regina Pats in the Queen City Wednesday night.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Owen Pederson opened the scoring in the first before Jake Johnson tied up the game through 20 minutes. Nikita Sedov put the Pats in front in the second before Isaac Johnson’s 28th goal of the season put the teams into a deadlock through 40 minutes.

Defenceman Carson Lambos notched the game-winning goal 87 seconds into the third period before the ICE also added goals by Cole Muir, Michal Teply (Chicago Blackhawks), and Michael Milne.

Liam Hughes made 18 saves for the victory.

Red Deer Rebels at Swift Current Broncos – Scoring & Highlights

The Red Deer Rebels scored three times in each of the first two periods to earn a 6-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos Wednesday night in Saskatchewan.

Jaxsen Wiebe scored once in the first and again in the second while Chase Leslie added three helpers and Byron Fancy made 22 saves to earn the victory.

Zak Smith, Dallon Melin, captain Ethan Sakowich, and Cameron Hausinger also scored for the Rebels in the win. Sergei Alkhimov and Hayden Ostir scored for the Broncos in the loss.

Victoria Royals at Kelowna Rockets – Scoring & Highlights

Brayden Tracey (Anaheim Ducks) scored midway through the third period to complete the comeback as the Victoria Royals edged the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 Wednesday night.

Gary Haden opened the scoring in the second, but the Rockets responded with goals by Ethan Ernst and Matthew Wedman (Florida Panthers) to lead 2-1 through 40 minutes.

Just 22 seconds into the third, Tarun Fizer scored to tie it up and Tracey gave the Royals a lead they would not relinquish with 8:38 left in regulation.

Adam Evanoff stopped 22 of 24 shots in the victory.