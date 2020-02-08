WHL Tonight: Royals edge Blazers in battle of B.C. Division elite

A seven-game schedule of Western Hockey League action saw plenty of tight finishes with four of the games decided by a single goal Friday. The Medicine Hat Tigers erased a 2-0 deficit late to beat the Brandon Wheat Kings in overtime. The Regina Pats doubled up the Swift Current Broncos for their fourth-straight win. In Alberta, the Calgary Hitmen and Edmonton Oil Kings both scored 2-1 victories. The Portland Winterhawks continued to roll with a win against the Kelowna Rockets while the Victoria Royals edged the Kamloops Blazers on Vancouver Island. In Kennewick, Wash., Dustin Wolf continued to cement his name in the WHL’s record books as the Everett Silvertips shutout the Tri-City Americans.

Medicine Hat Tigers at Brandon Wheat Kings – Scoring & Highlights

Trailing 2-0 late in regulation, the Medicine Hat tigers engineered a comeback to down the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2 in overtime.

Lynden McCallum opened the scoring 8:17 into the first to account for the only goal through the first 40 minutes. Jake Chiasson doubled the lead 7:40 into the third, but goals in the final five minutes of regulation by Nick McCarry and captain James Hamblin sent the game off to overtime.

In the extra frame, the Tigers went to work quickly, scoring off a Brett Kemp shot from the slot 18 seconds in.

Mads Søgaard (Ottawa Senators) made 27 saves for the victory.

Regina Pats at Swift Current Broncos – Scoring & Highlights

The Regina Pats made it four wins in a row Friday, doubling up the Swift Current Broncos by a 4-2 score.

Following a scoreless first, each team struck twice in the second. Carson Denomie scored both Regina goals while Sam McGinley and Alex Moar responded for the Broncos.

Captain Austin Pratt notched the game-winning goal for the Pats 7:03 into the third followed by an insurance goal from Carter Chorney in the second half of the period.

Donovan Buskey made 24 saves in the win.

Ryker Evans and Zach Wytinck each added a pair of assists in the win.

Prince Albert Raiders at Calgary Hitmen – Scoring & Highlights

The Calgary Hitmen fended off the Prince Albert Raiders, earning a 2-1 win on home ice Friday night.

Josh Prokop opened the scoring 4:07 into the first period and Riley Fiddler-Schultz notched the game-winning goal 10 minutes later to account for all of Calgary’s offence in the game.

Brayden Peters was solid between the posts for another night, making 39 saves in the win.

Brayden Watts had the lone goal of the game for the Raiders.

Red Deer Rebels at Edmonton Oil Kings – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Jake Neighbours scored the go-ahead goal with 6.8 seconds left in regulation as the Edmonton Oil Kings doubled up the Red Deer Rebels 2-1 in Alberta’s capital Friday night.

Josh Tarzwell and Dylan Guenther struck 40 seconds apart in the first half of the opening period, which served as the only offence until Neighbours finished off the connecting play to provide the difference in the contest.

Beck Warm made 21 saves in the one-goal win.

Portland Winterhawks at Kelowna Rockets – Scoring & Highlights

The Portland Winterhawks posted their seventh game of seven goals or more this season in a 7-3 win over the Kelowna Rockets Friday at Prospera Place.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis scored twice in the first period, eventually finishing with three points while captain Johnny Ludvig (Florida Panthers) tallied a goal and two helpers for a three-point night of his own.

Jaydon Dureau also scored in the first for the Winterhawks while Kaedan Korczak (Vegas Golden Knights) and Ethan Ernst scored for the Rockets to keep the gap at one through 20 minutes.

The Winterhawks won the second period with goals by 2020 NHL Draft prospect Robbie Fromm-Delorme and rookie Gabe Klassen while Conner McDonald scored for the Rockets.

In the third, Mason Mannek and Ludvig added goals to close out the game.

Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) made 17 saves for the victory.





Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans – Scoring & Highlights



Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) recorded the 19th shutout of his WHL career and the Everett Silvertips cruised to a 5-0 win against the Tri-City Americans Friday.

Jake Christiansen opened the scoring with his 13th of the season in the first period. Justyn Gurney and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Gage Goncalves added goals in the second while Jacob Wright and Wyatte Wylie (Philadelphia Flyers) scored in the third.

Wolf made nine saves in the first, three in the second, and six in the third for the clean sheet. Olen Zellweger tallied a pair of helpers in the win.

Kamloops Blazers at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

Brandon Cutler’s second goal of the game came with exactly seven minutes left in the third period as the Victoria Royals topped the Kamloops Blazers by a 3-2 score.

Max Martin and Cutler’s first of the contest featured in the first period. Gary Haden’s 21st of the season then put the Royals ahead through 40 minutes. Matthew Seminoff pulled the Blazers even midway through the third before Cutler put the home side ahead for good.

Adam Evanoff made 32 saves to mark back-to-back wins with the Royals. Brayden Tracey (Anaheim Ducks) tallied a pair of assists as the Royals triumphed.