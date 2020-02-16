WHL Tonight: Rebels top Rockets on Isley’s third-period goal

Saturday’s Western Hockey League action provided a slate of 10 games with plenty of excitement. The Prince Albert Raiders made it back-to-back wins at home as they downed the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings. The Saskatoon Blades won in the southern part of the province, taking down the Swift Current Broncos. In Alberta, the Winnipeg ICE earned a weekend split against the Lethbridge Hurricanes while the Edmonton Oil Kings returned to the win column on home ice against the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Red Deer Rebels and Calgary Hitmen each scored road wins in British Columbia while the Kamloops Blazers locked up a playoff spot with a home win. South of the 49th parallel, the Everett Silvertips earned another win against the Portland Winterhawks and the Spokane Chiefs topped the Tri-City Americans in a meeting of U.S. Division opponents. In an inter-divisional game, the Vancouver Giants used a hat trick from Milos Roman to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Saskatoon Blades at Swift Current Broncos – Scoring & Highlights

Three-point games from 2020 NHL Draft prospect Tristen Robins and Kyle Crnkovic lifted the Saskatoon Blades to a 6-4 victory against the Swift Current Broncos Saturday night in southern Saskatchewan.

Goals from Alex Morozoff and Crnkovic bookended a Kaleb Bulych goal through 20 minutes. D-Jay Jerome evened up the score in the second, but goals from Randen Schmidt and captain Chase Wouters re-established their lead to two. That lead would be fleeting as Broncos captain Jaxan Kaluski cut the deficit to one late in the second on his 19th of the season.

Goals from Caiden Daley and Bulych’s second of the night kept things interesting down the stretch until Robins scored an empty-net goal late for insurance goal in the contest.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Koen MacInnes made 12 saves for the victory.

Brandon Wheat Kings at Prince Albert Raiders – Scoring & Highlights

The Prince Albert Raiders made it back-to-back wins Saturday night, downing the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-1 at the Art Hauser Centre.

Spencer Moe and Cole Reinhardt traded goals in the opening period. Tyson Laventure scored the only goal of the second period before 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ilya Usau and Aliaksei Protas (Washington Capitals) scored in the third.

Max Paddock made 26 saves for the victory.

Winnipeg ICE at Lethbridge Hurricanes – Scoring & Highlights

The Winnipeg ICE earned a split of a weekend set against the Lethbridge Hurricanes with a 5-2 win in southern Alberta Saturday.

A pair of goals from each side featured in the first as Michael Milne and Isaac Johnson scored for the visitors while Ty Nash and Alex Thacker scored for the Hurricanes. Goals from 2020 NHL Draft prospect Owen Pederson and Jakin Smallwood put the ICE up two through 40 minutes.

Nino Kinder added the lone goal of the third to extend the lead to three. Liam Hughes made 37 saves for the win.

Medicine Hat Tigers at Edmonton Oil Kings – Scoring & Highlights

The Edmonton Oil Kings earned an important boost in the Central Division standings with a 5-2 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Jonathan Brinkman opened the scoring in the first, but the Oil Kings responded with goals by David Kope and Ethan McIndoe to lead 2-1 through 20 minutes. Ethan Cap would then extend the lead to two in the second.

In the third, goals from 2020 NHL Draft prospect Jake Neighbours and an empty-net goal from Dylan Guenther bookended a goal by Dylan Plouffe to close out the win.

Beck Warm made 29 saves to earn the victory. Guenther finished with three points in the contest while Riley Sawchuk and Matthew Robertson (New York Rangers) each contributed a pair of assists.

Victoria Royals at Kamloops Blazers – Scoring & Highlights

Logan Stankoven recorded the first four-goal game of his young WHL career as the Kamloops Blazers topped the Victoria Royals 5-3 to secure a spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs.

Royals’ captain Phillip Schultz opened the scoring in the second, but goals from Stankoven and Caedan Bankier made it 2-1 in favour of the Blazers through 40 minutes. Stankoven then notched goals two and three of the evening before goals by Schultz and Brandon Cutler came to cut the deficit to one.

With 2:37 left in regulation, the hometown kid would cap off his four-goal game with the insurance marker.

Rayce Ramsay made 22 saves for the victory.

Calgary Hitmen at Prince George Cougars – Scoring & Highlights

The Calgary Hitmen began their conquest of the B.C. Division with a 4-2 win against the Prince George Cougars.

Calgary received goals from Carson Focht (Vancouver Canucks) and Josh Prokop in the first period before Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Adam Kydd scored in a 42-second span in the second.

Filip Koffer scored in the second and captain Josh Maser struck in the third to make it close, but Brayden Peters held the fort with 26 saves to collect the win.

Red Deer Rebels at Kelowna Rockets – Scoring & Highlights

Jace Isley scored midway through the third period Saturday to lift the Red Deer Rebels to a 3-2 win against the Kelowna Rockets.

Josh Tarzwell and the first goal of Kyle Masters’ WHL career featured in the first period. Goals from Kaedan Korczak (Vegas Golden Knights) and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Pavel Novak brought the Rockets level through 40 minutes.

Byron Fancy made 24 saves on 26 shots, including nine in the third, to earn the win.

Vancouver Giants at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

Milos Roman (Calgary Flames) netted the first hat trick of his WHL career as the Vancouver Giants cruised to a ninth-straight win in a 6-2 result against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Roman’s first of the game as well as goals from Tristen Nielsen and Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche) featured in the opening 20 minutes while Mekai Sanders had the lone goal for the Thunderbirds.

The two-goal difference remained through 40 minutes as Roman’s second of the game and a strike from Matthew Rempe found the back of the net. In the third, Roman completed his hat trick and Trevor Longo added a late goal to give the Giants the win by a four-goal difference.

David Tendeck (Arizona Coyotes) made 21 saves for the win.

Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans – Scoring & Highlights

The Spokane Chiefs used a three-goal first period to earn a 6-4 win against the Tri-City Americans Saturday.

Captain Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils), Leif Mattson, and Luke Toporowski scored in the first period while Edge Lambert answered back for the Americans.

Eli Zummack extended the lead to three in the second until Sasha Mutala (Colorado Avalanche) and Samuel Huo made it a one-goal game through 40 minutes.

Jadon Joseph tied up the game in the third, but Filip Kral (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) broke the deadlock to deliver the win for the Chiefs.

James Porter Jr. made 27 saves to earn his sixth win with the Chiefs.

Portland Winterhawks at Everett Silvertips – Scoring & Highlights

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) made 30 saves and the Everett Silvertips picked up another regulation win against the Portland Winterhawks, earning a 4-1 win Saturday at home.

Goals from Dawson Butt and Jaydon Dureau featured in the first period to keep the teams tied.

Everett then struck three times in the second off goals from Jackson Berezowski, Justyn Gurney, and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Gage Goncalves.

Jake Christiansen collected a pair of assists in the victory.