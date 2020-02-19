WHL Tonight: Raiders top Pats to take back control of East Division

Just a pair of games featured on Tuesday’s Western Hockey League schedule. In northern Saskatchewan, the Prince Albert Raiders closed out a three-game home stand with a 5-2 win against the Regina Pats. Aliaksei Protas tallied four points while 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt posted a three-point night. The other game took place south of the 49th parallel as the Seattle Thunderbirds topped the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors by a similar 5-2 score. Andrej Kukuca had a hat trick as part of four unanswered goals for the Thunderbirds.

Regina Pat at Prince Albert Raiders – Scoring & Highlights

The Prince Albert Raiders moved into sole possession of first place in the WHL’s East Division with a 5-2 win against the Regina Pats Tuesday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Aliaksei Protas (Washington Capitals) kickstarted the win with a pair of goals in the first period. Riley Krane scored a short-handed goal to cut the deficit to one early in the second, but 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt would restore the two-goal advantage by the end of the middle frame.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Ilya Usau and Kyle Walker traded goals in the first half of the third period. Spencer Moe then closed out the game with an empty-net goal.

Protas would pick up a pair of helpers four the four-point night while Wiesblatt added a pair of helpers for a three-point game. Usau and Moe each finished with multi-point games.

Facing his former team, Max Paddock made 15 saves to earn the victory.

Moose Jaw Warriors at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

The second hat trick of Andrej Kukuca’s WHL career lifted the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-2 victory against the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors Tuesday night.

Eric Alarie put the visitors ahead 1-0 through 20 minutes, but Conner Roulette scored 1:09 into the second period to tie up the game.

Kyle Crosbie would restore the one-goal advantage for the Warriors near the midway point of the period, though the teams would head into the second intermission tied thanks to Kukuca’s first goal of the night.

Notching his second of the contest as the game-winning goal 5:38 into the third period, Kukuca continued to find success. That was followed by a goal from Max Patterson and an empty-net strike by Kukuca to close out the win. Six different Thunderbirds recorded a single assist in the win.

Roddy Ross (Philadelphia Flyers) made 19 saves to collect the victory.