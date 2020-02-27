WHL Tonight: Kastelic’s milestone goal pushes Hitmen past ICE

Winnipeg ICE at Calgary Hitmen – Scoring & Highlights

Calgary Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic (Ottawa Senators) had the 122nd goal of his Western Hockey League career hold up as the game-winning goal in a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg ICE Thursday afternoon in Calgary.

The goal officially moved Kastelic into sole possession of third place all-time in goals by a Hitmen player, passing Borys Protsenko’s 121.

As part of the team’s Be Brave game, which saw students from around the city attend Thursday’s contest, Kyle Olson and Kastelic scored in a span of 4:21 of gameplay during the first period. Michael Milne would score his 11th of the season to bring the ICE within a goal through 20 minutes.

Following a scoreless second, Carson Focht (Vancouver Canucks) sniped home his 31st of the season 51 seconds into the third period. Olson’s second of the game sailed into the empty net with 1:35 left in regulation.

Brayden Peters made 26 saves on 27 shots to earn the victory.

Olson finished with three points in the game while Kastelic had a goal and an assist. Six other Hitmen skaters recorded a single assist in the win.