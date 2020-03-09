WHL Tonight: Hughes stands tall as ICE freeze out Raiders

A light four-game schedule of action brought another weekend of Western Hockey League action to a close. In the lone Eastern Conference matchup of the day, the Winnipeg ICE blanked the division-leading Prince Albert Raiders. The Kamloops Blazers completed a sweep of the season series against the Tri-City Americans south of the 49th parallel. Taking on their geographical rivals for the second time in as many nights, the Everett Silvertips earned a split of a home-and-home set against the Seattle Thunderbirds. In Oregon, the Portland Winterhawks swept their weekend doubleheader against the Victoria Royals.





Prince Albert Raiders at Winnipeg ICE – Scoring & Highlights

Liam Hughes posted a 34-save shutout as the Winnipeg ICE claimed a 3-0 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders Sunday afternoon in Manitoba’s capital.

Hughes made 11 saves in the first, nine in the second, and 14 in the third to close the door on the division-leading Raiders.

Captain Peyton Krebs (Vegas Golden Knights) opened the scoring in the third followed by a pair of goals from Isaac Johnson. Johnson finished with a three-point night while Krebs added a helper for the multi-point performance.





Everett Silvertips at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

The Everett Silvertips earned a split of a home-and-home set against the Seattle Thunderbirds Sunday, taking a 3-2 decision on the road.

Captain Bryce Kindopp (Anaheim Ducks) scored his 40th goal of the season 14:44 into the first. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Gage Goncalves and Ty Kolle then scored in the second, with Kolle’s goal standing up as the game winner. Keltie Jeri-Leon and Payton Mount scored for Seattle in the loss.

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) made 23 saves to earn the victory.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Kasper Puutio earned a pair of helpers in the winning effort. Goncalves finished with a goal and an assist.

Kamloops Blazers at Tri-City Americans – Scoring & Highlights

Ryan Hughes scored twice and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor Zary tallied a goal and three points as the Kamloops Blazers beat the Tri-City Americans 6-1 Sunday in Kennewick, Wash.

Hughes had the lone goal of the first period. Zary and Max Martin scored in the second before Sasha Mutala (Colorado Avalanche) got his team on the board in the middle frame. Goals from Logan Stankoven, Hughes, and Kyrell Sopotyk closed out the game in the third.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Dylan Garand made 12 saves on 13 shots to earn the victory.





Victoria Royals at Portland Winterhawks – Scoring & Highlights

The Portland Winterhawks didn’t need overtime Sunday, scoring twice late in the first period before rolling to a 4-1 win over the Victoria Royals.

Tyson Kozak and Jake Gricius scored 97 seconds apart in the later stages of the opening period. Brayden Tracey (Anaheim Ducks) scored his 21st goal of the season 56 seconds into the second to cut the deficit in half, but 2020 NHL Draft prospect Cross Hanas would score minutes later, followed by a third-period strike from Jaydon Dureau.

Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) stopped 37 of 38 shots in the win.