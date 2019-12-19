WHL Tonight: Giants enter holiday break with win over Rockets

The final six Western Hockey League teams entered the league’s holiday break Wednesday night with a trio of games taking place in the Western Conference. In Kelowna, the Vancouver Giants remained one step ahead of their hosts, downing the Kelowna Rockets by a 4-3 score. On Vancouver Island, the Spokane Chiefs earned a split of their mid-week two-game set against the Victoria Royals thanks to a 3-1 win. South of the border, the Everett Silvertips went into the break with sole possession of first place in the U.S. Division and Western Conference thanks to a win against the Tri-City Americans. The 2019-20 WHL Regular Season will resume on Friday, December 27 with a full 11-game schedule.

Tri-City Americans at Everett Silvertips – Scoring & Highlights

The Everett Silvertips regained sole possession of first place in the WHL’s U.S. Division and Western Conference with a 4-3 win over the Tri-City Americans Wednesday.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Gage Goncalves and Jake Christiansen scored in the first period while Jackson Berezowski and Dawson Butt struck in the second. The Silvertips quickly swelled their lead in the opening period, scoring twice in a 63-second span.

To their credit, the Americans scored once in each period, with Paycen Bjorklund scoring in the first and third periods while Samuel Stewart struck in the second.

Keegan Karki made 15 saves for the win.

Vancouver Giants at Kelowna Rockets – Scoring & Highlights

Tyler Preziuso scored with 5:40 left in regulation to lift the Vancouver Giants to a 4-3 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

After a scoreless first, Giants’ captain Alex Kannok Leipert (Washington Capitals) and John Little each found the back of the net to build up a 2-0 lead for the visitors. Just 27 seconds after Little’s goal, the deficit would be cut in half as 2020 NHL Draft prospect Pavel Novak scored his 13th of the season to make it a 2-1 game through 40 minutes.

The Giants attempted to build a bigger lead in the third, but the Rockets responded quickly in each instance. Tristen Nielsen made it a 3-1 game, but Jadon Joseph notched his first in a Rocket uniform shortly after. Just 50 second after Preziuso’s goal, Matthew Wedman (Florida Panthers) made it a one-goal game again, though that’s as close as Kelowna would come.

David Tendeck (Arizona Coyotes) stopped 25 of 28 shots to earn the victory.

Spokane Chiefs at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

The Spokane Chiefs went into the holiday break with a 3-1 victory against the Victoria Royals Wednesday to split a two-game set on Vancouver Island.

All the scoring took place in the second period as Leif Mattson, Kaid Oliver, and Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) traded goals in a span of 185 seconds to make it 2-1 for the Chiefs. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Jack Finley closed out the scoring with 2:04 left in the middle period.

Campbell Arnold stopped 24 of 25 shots in the contest to earn the victory.

Filip Kral (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Eli Zummack, who served as captain in the game, each recorded a pair of assists in the win.