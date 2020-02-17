WHL Tonight: Giants edge T-Birds for 10th-straight victory

Family day fun provided a seven-game schedule of afternoon action across the Western Hockey League. The Brandon Wheat Kings doubled up the Regina Pats 2-1 in the Queen City. In Alberta, the Winnipeg ICE took down the Medicine Hat Tigers while the Edmonton Oil Kings won a divisional clash with a 5-3 decision over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Red Deer Rebels closed out their B.C. Division road trip with a 4-2 win in Prince George. Earning their 10th-straight victory, the Vancouver Giants edged the Seattle Thunderbirds. Elsewhere in B.C., the Kamloops Blazers and Calgary Hitmen each scored overtime victories.





Brandon Wheat Kings at Regina Pats – Scoring & Highlights

The Brandon Wheat Kings doubled up the Regina Pats 2-1 Monday afternoon in Saskatchewan’s capital city.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Ben McCartney opened the scoring 5:29 into the second period and Luka Burzan (Colorado Avalanche) tallied the game-winning goal with 12:49 left in regulation.

Drew Englot got the Pats on the board late, but Ethan Kruger kept the door shut, making 25 saves for the win.

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Edmonton Oil Kings – Scoring & Highlights

Josh Williams’ first-ever WHL hat trick powered the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 5-3 win against the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Alberta’s provincial capital.

Brett Davis opened the scoring, but a pair of goals from Williams and Wyatt McLeod’s first of the season made it a 3-1 game through 20 minutes. Davis then brought the Hurricanes close with the only goal of the second to make it a one-goal deficit heading to the third.

The comeback bid didn’t last very long as Williams’ hat-trick goal as well as 20th of the season from 2020 NHL Draft prospect Jake Neighbours made it 5-2 before Koletrane Wilson got a goal late.

Beck Warm stopped 27 of 30 shots in the win.

Winnipeg ICE at Medicine Hat Tigers – Scoring & Highlights

Isaac Johnson scored once as part of a three-point night as the Winnipeg ICE topped the Medicine Hat Tigers by a 4-2 score Monday.

Liam Hughes made 34 saves on 36 shots to stifle one of the WHL’s top offensive sides.

Michael Milne opened the scoring before Ryan Chyzowski scored twice to give the Tigers the lead through 20 minutes. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Owen Pederson tied it up to begin the third while a goal from Jackson Leppard 39 seconds later pushed them ahead for good. Johnson added an empty-net goal late.

Calgary Hitmen at Kelowna Rockets – Scoring & Highlights

Josh Prokop scored 2:31 into overtime Monday, lifting the Calgary Hitmen to a 6-5 win against the Kelowna Rockets.

After a scoreless first, the Rockets erupted for five goals in the second as Conner McDonald, Matthew Wedman (Florida Panthers), Alex Swetlikoff, Ethan Ernst, and Dillon Hamaliuk (San Jose Sharks) scored. Riley Fiddler-Schultz responded with the lone goal for the Hitmen in the middle frame.

The Hitmen had a strong response in the third as Kyle Olson and Carson Focht (Vancouver Canucks) each scored twice to bring the score level before Prokop won it in the extra period.

In 22:09 of action, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Jack McNaughton made seven saves on seven shots to earn the win. Jett Woo (Vancouver Canucks) added three helpers in the winning effort.

Red Deer Rebels at Prince George Cougars – Scoring & Highlights

Second-period goals by Ethan Rowland and Chris Douglas allowed the Red Deer Rebels to double up the Prince George Cougars 4-2 to end their B.C. Division road trip Monday.

Josh Tarzwell opened the scoring in the first, but Jonny Hooker tied things up 67 seconds later. After Ethan Browne put the Cougars ahead in the second, the Rebels struck back with the two aforementioned goals to take the lead to the third.

In the final period of regulation, Jayden Grubbe’s sixth of the season would be the lone goal from either side.

Byron Fancy made 32 saves in the win.

Seattle Thunderbirds at Vancouver Giants – Scoring & Highlights

Eric Florchuk (Washington Capitals) tallied three points, including the game-winning goal, as the Vancouver Giants edged the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 3-2 score for their 10th-straight victory.

Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche) and Tristen Nielsen scored in the first. Conner Roulette struck early in the second to bring the visitors within a goal, but Florchuk would extend the lead to two again through 40 minutes.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Simon Kubicek scored late to make the game interesting, but Trent Miner (Colorado Avalanche) held strong with 23 saves to collect the win.

Victoria Royals at Kamloops Blazers – Scoring & Highlights



In a 13-goal thriller the Kamloops Blazers topped the Victoria Royals 7-6 in overtime Monday.

Logan Stankoven had a pair of goals and four points while Kyrell Sopotyk found the back of the net twice. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor Zary and Quinn Schmiemann (Tampa Bay Lightning) also scored in regulation. Orrin Centazzo’s 39th goal of the season came 49 seconds into overtime to deliver a second point for the Blazers.

Kamloops scored once in the first, twice in the second, and three times in the third before ending it in overtime.

The Royals received a pair of goals from captain Phillip Schultz as well as goals by Ty Ettinger, Mitch Prowse, Brandon Cutler, and Kaid Oliver. Victoria scored twice in each period through regulation.

Rayce Ramsay finished with 26 saves in the winning effort.