WHL Tonight: Gauthier makes 37 stops as Cougars silence Hurricanes

A five-game schedule of Western Hockey League action favoured the visitors in the Eastern Conference and the home teams in the Western Conference Wednesday. In Saskatchewan’s lone contest, the Calgary Hitmen bounced back from a Tuesday loss to claim a Wednesday win against the Saskatoon Blades. Making a visit to Alberta’s provincial capital, the Spokane Chiefs tripled up the Edmonton Oil Kings. Over in British Columbia, the Prince George Cougars silenced the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the northern part of the province while the Kamloops Blazers continued their firm grasp of the B.C. Division lead, doubling up the Vancouver Giants. In Oregon, the Portland Winterhawks rode another impressive offensive showing to a win over the Tri-City Americans.

Calgary Hitmen at Saskatoon Blades – Scoring & Highlights

The Calgary Hitmen bounced back in a big way Wednesday night, grinding out a 4-3 win on the road against the Saskatoon Blades.

Dakota Krebs’ third goal of the season stood up as the game-winning goal as part of a two-goal third for the visitors.

Jayden Wiens and Cael Zimmerman traded goals in the first. Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic (Ottawa Senators) pushed his team ahead in the second before Caiden Daley tied things up 99 seconds later.

Carson Focht (Vancouver Canucks) and Krebs scored 3:07 apart in the first half of the third while Martin Fasko-Rudas scored late as his team attempted a comeback bid.

Brayden Peters made 29 saves to earn the victory.

Spokane Chiefs at Edmonton Oil Kings – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Jack Finley scored twice and Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) became the first WHL player to 100 points this season as the Spokane Chiefs topped the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-2.

Wyatt McLeod opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period, but the Chiefs answered back with four goals in the second as Luke Toporowski, Owen MacNeil, Leif Mattson, and Finley scored for the visitors.

Vladimir Alistrov cut the deficit to two in the third, but Finley’s second of the game and an empty-net goal by Noah King closed out the scoring.

Lukas Parik (Los Angeles Kings) made 25 saves to earn the win.

Vancouver Giants at Kamloops Blazers – Scoring & Highlights

Defenceman Max Martin posted his 13th goal of the season as part of a three-point night as the Kamloops Blazers doubled up the Vancouver Giants by a 4-2 score Wednesday at the Sandman Centre.

Martin had the only goal through 20 minutes, followed by a pair of goals in 31 seconds by Brodi Stuart and Kyrell Sopotyk to build a 3-0 advantage early in the second.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Justin Sourdif and Milos Roman (Calgary Flames) scored late in the second to bring their team within a goal, but Ryan Hughes capped off the win with the only goal of the third in the 300th game of his WHL career.

Rayce Ramsay made 23 saves in the victory.

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Prince George Cougars – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Taylor Gauthier posted a 37-save shutout and the Prince George Cougars shutout the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes by a 2-0 score.

Gauthier made 10 saves in the first, 16 in the second, and 11 in the third for the clean sheet.

Mitchell Kohner scored his eighth goal of the season to count as the game-winning goal 2:36 into the second period and Vladislav Mikhalchuk finished off the game with an empty-net goal.

Tri-City Americans at Portland Winterhawks – Scoring & Highlights

Powered by five third-period goals, the Portland Winterhawks rolled to an 11-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans Wednesday in Oregon.

The win vaulted the Winterhawks back into first place in the U.S. Division, Western Conference, and WHL’s overall standings.

Jack O’Brien led the lengthy list of scoring performances for the Winterhawks, tallying the first hat trick of his WHL career. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis picked up three points with a goal and two helpers, matching Jaydon Dureau on the scoresheet.

Tyson Kozak scored twice as one of nine multi-point performances for the Winterhawks.

2020 NHL Draft prospects Cross Hanas and Robbie Fromm-Delorme also scored while Jake Gricius and Clay Hanus lit the lamp as well.

Gabe Klassen added three helpers followed by a pair of assists each from Kishaun Gervais and Lane Gilliss.

Paycen Bjorklund and Samuel Huo scored for the Americans in the loss.

Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) made 22 saves for the victory.