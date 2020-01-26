WHL Tonight: Gauthier & Cougars snuff out Blazers in northern B.C.

A 10-game schedule of Western Hockey League action provided plenty of intrigue Saturday. The winning streaks of the Brandon Wheat Kings and Kamloops Blazers came to an end at the hands of Lethbridge Hurricanes and Prince George Cougars respectively. The Winnipeg ICE were the lone home team in the Eastern Conference as the Medicine Hat Tigers, Edmonton Oil Kings, Swift Current Broncos, and Calgary Hitmen collected also collected road wins like the Hurricanes. In the Western Conference, the Kelowna Rockets picked up a win against the Vancouver Giants. South of the border, the Portland Winterhawks extended their undefeated-in-regulation streak to 21 games with a shootout win against the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Spokane Chiefs put on an offensive showcase in a win against the Tri-City Americans.

Victoria Royals at Winnipeg ICE – Scoring & Highlights

The Winnipeg ICE scored five-unanswered goals over the final two periods, earning a 5-2 win against the visiting Victoria Royals Saturday.

Michal Teply (Chicago Blackhawks) scored twice while Michael Milne, Cole Muir, and Isaac Johnson also scored in the victory. Johnson added a trio of helpers for a four-point night while captain Peyton Krebs (Vegas Golden Knights) tallied three assists in the victory.

Liam Hughes stopped 19 of 21 shots to earn the win. Gary Haden and Tarun Fizer scored for the Royals in the loss.

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Brandon Wheat Kings – Scoring & Highlights

Lethbridge Hurricanes co-captain Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres) put an end to the Brandon Wheat Kings’ 10-game winning streak with his 28th goal of the season coming 3:12 into overtime Saturday night in Manitoba.

Goals from Cole Reinhardt as well as 2020 NHL Draft prospects Ridly Greig and Ben McCartney had the Wheaties rolling to a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes. Reid Perepeluk got on the board in the second, but the Hurricanes began their comeback bid with goals from Logan Barlage, Cozens, and Danila Palivko to cut the deficit to one through 40 minutes.

Chase Wheatcroft and Barlage’s second of the night put the Hurricanes in front before Marcus Sekundiak tied up the game with his seventh of the season.

The Hurricanes would complete the victory in overtime as Barlage fed Cozens out in front with a nifty pass from behind the net, catching the Wheat Kings defence off guard.

Playing the final 43:12 of the contest, Carl Tetachuk made 20 saves on 22 shots to earn the victory.

Swift Current Broncos at Moose Jaw Warriors – Scoring & Highlights

Captain Jaxan Kaluski netted the second hat trick of his WHL career and D-Jay Jerome posted a career-high four points as the Swift Current Broncos doubled up the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3.

The win split a home-and-home series between the two clubs with each side picking up the respective road wins. A short-handed goal from Eric Houk 6:15 into the third stood up as the game-winning goal. Sergei Alkhimov also scored in the final period of regulation to provide the insurance goal.

Defenceman Sam McGinley tallied a trio of helpers for the second three-point game of his WHL career.

Ryder Korczak tallied twice for the Warriors while Martin Lang scored the Warriors’ first goal.

Medicine Hat Tigers at Prince Albert Raiders – Scoring & Highlights

Captain James Hamblin and Brett Kemp scored in the shootout Saturday as the Medicine Hat Tigers earned a 4-3 win against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The game opened on a goal by Corson Hopwo, but Matthew Culling and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Landon Kosior responded to make it a 2-1 game for the Raiders through 20 minutes. Daniel Baker tied up the game in the third and Nick McCarry put the Tigers ahead early in the third before 2020 NHL Draft prospect Kaiden Guhle tied things up in the final period.

Cyle McNabb and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ozzy Wiesblatt each tallied a pair of helpers in the contest.

Mads Søgaard (Ottawa Senators) made 19 saves through regulation and overtime before turning aside two of the three Raiders shooters.

Edmonton Oil Kings at Saskatoon Blades – Scoring & Highlights

Capped off by a third-period goal from 2020 NHL Draft prospect Carter Souch, the Edmonton Oil Kings topped the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 after trailing by a pair of goals.

The lone goal of the first period came via Colton Dach while Evan Patrician made it a 2-0 game late in the second. Just 22 seconds after Patrician’s goal, Jalen Luypen cut the deficit in half with his eighth of the season.

A pair of draft prospects contributed goals in the third as Jake Neighbours tied up the game before Souch tallied the game-winning goal.

Sebastian Cossa made 31 saves for the victory.





Calgary Hitmen at Red Deer Rebels – Scoring & Highlights

Captain Mark Kastelic (Ottawa Senators) and Riley Stotts (Toronto Maple Leafs) each posted a pair of goals as part of three-point games as the Calgary Hitmen downed the Red Deer Rebels 5-2.

Josh Prokop tallied a goal and an assist in the winning effort for the Hitmen. Brayden Peters made 21 saves on 23 shots.

From the blue line, Jett Woo (Vancouver Canucks) and Jackson Van De Leest each chipped in a pair of helpers. Orca Wiesblatt had the other assist for the Hitmen in the contest.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Ben King and Jace Isley scored for the Rebels in the loss.





Kamloops Blazers at Prince George Cougars – Scoring & Highlights

A 37-save performance from 2020 NHL Draft prospect Taylor Gauthier backstopped the Prince George Cougars to a 3-1 win against the division-leading Kamloops Blazers Saturday night.

Johnny Hooker and Caedan Bankier traded goals in the second period. Tyson Upper and Cougars captain Josh Maser provided the difference in the third period.

Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospects powered the Portland Winterhawks to a 6-5 win Saturday against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Cross Hanas scored the only goal of the shootout after notching a goal in regulation and Seth Jarvis tallied a pair of goals and four points in regulation.

The Thunderbirds sprung out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Matthew Rempe and Payton Mount before the Winterhawks reeled off four goals to carry the two-goal advantage into the first intermission. With Hanas, Jaydon Dureau, and a pair of goals from Jarvis already featuring, Reece Newkirk (New York Islanders) got in on the scoring fun in the second period to extend the lead to three.

Seattle had a response of their own as Cade McNelly, Mount’s second of the game, and a strike from 2020 NHL Draft prospect Simon Kubicek all featured to tie things up through 40 minutes.

Eventually earning the win in the shootout, Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) made 31 saves through 65 minutes then added three stops in the shootout.

Winterhawks captain Johnny Ludvig (Florida Panthers) added three assists in the win.

Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans – Scoring & Highlights

Multi-point games from captain Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils), Luke Toporowski, Leif Mattson, and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Bear Hughes powered the Spokane Chiefs to a 7-2 win over the Tri-City Americans.

Brad Ginnell and Jayden Platz trade goals in the first before Mattson’s two goals and a strike from Toporowski featured in the middle frame for Spokane. Michael King, Hughes, and the first-ever WHL goal by Owen MacNeil counted for the Chiefs in the third.

Sasha Mutala (Colorado Avalanche) recorded his 17th goal of the season in the loss.

James Porter Jr. made 17 saves for the win.

Kelowna Rockets at Vancouver Giants – Scoring & Highlights

A blast from the top of the zone by Kaedan Korczak (Vegas Golden Knights) 118 seconds into overtime lifted the Kelowna Rockets to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Giants Saturday night in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland.

Matthew Wedman (Florida Panthers) opened the scoring, but the Giants responded with goals from Milos Roman (Calgary Flames) and Tyler Preziuso in the second period. Jonas Peterek tied up the game in the third to set the stage for Korczak’s overtime goal.

In his return to the crease, Roman Basran made 30 saves on 32 shots to collect the victory.