WHL Tonight: Dunsford shines as Americans top Broncos

A five-game schedule of action in the Western Hockey League saw one more team secure a spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs Wednesday. The Spokane Chiefs confirmed their spot thanks to a 6-3 win against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. In other WHL action, the Edmonton Oil Kings rolled into Manitoba’s capital and claimed a 5-0 win against the Winnipeg ICE. The Tri-City Americans topped the Swift Current Broncos by a 5-1 final in Saskatchewan’s lone WHL contest. On Vancouver Island, the Calgary Hitmen remained undefeated on their road trip through the B.C. Division, topping the Victoria Royals 3-2 in a shootout. Dustin Wolf continued his ascent of the WHL record books with a 6-0 shutout victory for the Everett Silvertips against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Edmonton Oil Kings at Winnipeg ICE – Scoring & Highlights



Sebastian Cossa made 27 saves and the Edmonton Oil Kings shutout the Winnipeg ICE by a 5-0 score Wednesday in Manitoba’s capital.

Cossa made six saves in the first, 14 in the second, and seven in the third for his fourth shutout of the season.

Offensively, Edmonton scored twice in the first, receiving goals from Ethan McIndoe and Liam Keeler. They struck twice more in the second thanks to goals by Dylan Guenther and Vladimir Alistrov. Matthew Robertson (New York Rangers) closed out the scoring with his 13th goal of the season.





Tri-City Americans at Swift Current Broncos – Scoring & Highlights

Mason Dunsford tied a career-high with 41 saves as the Tri-City Americans began the second half of their Central Division road swing with a 5-1 win against the Swift Current Broncos. Offensively, Sasha Mutala (Colorado Avalanche) tallied a goal and three points.

D-Jay Jerome had the lone goal through 20 minutes, but Blake Stevenson responded in the second to keep the teams tied headed to the third. In the final period of regulation, goals from Marc Lajoie, Landon Roberts, Mutala, and Edge Lambert in an 8:54 span of gameplay shifted the game in favour of the Americans.

Spokane Chiefs at Lethbridge Hurricanes – Scoring & Highlights

The Spokane Chiefs confirmed their spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs with a 6-3 win against the Lethbridge Hurricanes in southern Alberta.

Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) scored twice as part of a five-point night while Luke Toporowski also struck twice as part of the offensive showing. A pair of 2020 NHL Draft prospects in Bear Hughes and Jack Finley scored in the first for the Chiefs, followed by a goal from Toporowski in the second. Luke completed his two-goal game in the third while Beckman struck twice in the final period of regulation.

Logan Barlage and Zack Stringer got the Hurricanes on the board in the second while Brett Davis scored his 20th of the season in the third.

Lukas Parik (Los Angeles Kings) made 41 saves for the victory.

Noah King added three helpers while Finley picked up a pair of helpers for his three-point night.

Calgary Hitmen at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

Orca Wiesblatt scored in the sixth round of the shootout to lift the Calgary Hitmen to a 3-2 victory against the Victoria Royals.

Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic (Ottawa Senators) scored both goals for his side while Kaid Oliver and Gary Haden struck for the Royals.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Jack McNaughton made 22 saves for the win while Connor Martin turned aside 38 of 40 shots in his WHL debut.

Moose Jaw Warriors at Everett Silvertips – Scoring & Highlights

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) made 10 saves for the 20th shutout of his WHL career and the Everett Silvertips cruised to a 6-0 win against the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday.

The game-winning goal came 19 seconds into the contest as Dawson Butt scored early on. Ty Kolle would add his first of two goals and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Michal Gut would make it a 3-0 game through 20 minutes. Wyatte Wylie (Philadelphia Flyers) got in on the scoring fun 26 seconds into the middle frame, which kept Everett in front 4-0 through 40 minutes.

Kolle’s second of the game and a goal by Jacob Wright featured in the third.