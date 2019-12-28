WHL Tonight: Cougars pounce in first period for win over Silvertips

Western Hockey League action returned from the holiday break Friday with a full 11-game slate of action. Liam Hughes put his stamp on the ‘Battle of Manitoba’ with a 28-save shutout. In Saskatchewan, the Blades, Pats, and Broncos all claimed victories to make for a pleasant Friday night. The Edmonton Oil Kings and Lethbridge Hurricanes continued their winning ways against divisional opponents to return to play. The Kamloops Blazers earned a rare road shutout against the Kelowna Rockets and the Vancouver Giants doubled up the Victoria Royals to account for both game in British Columbia. South of the 49th parallel, the Prince George Cougars claimed a victory against the Everett Silvertips while the Seattle Thunderbirds emerged victorious from a 14-goal game with the Spokane Chiefs. Rounding out the night of action the Portland Winterhawks earned an overtime victory against the Tri-City Americans.

Winnipeg ICE at Brandon Wheat Kings – Scoring & Highlights



Liam Hughes stopped all 28 shots for the first shutout of his WHL career and the Winnipeg ICE shutout the Brandon Wheat Kings by a 4-0 score Friday.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor McClennon opened the scoring midway through the first. The ICE followed that up with a goal by captain Peyton Krebs (Vegas Golden Knights) in the third as well as a pair of tickles of the twine by Isaac Johnson.

Krebs added a pair of assists for the three-point game.

Regina Pats at Moose Jaw Warriors – Scoring & Highlights

Five different skaters scored for the Regina Pats Friday in a 5-2 win against the Moose Jaw Warriors to complete another instalment of the Trans-Canada rivalry.

Goals from Drew Englot and captain Austin Pratt featured in the first while Robbie Holmes and Ty Kolle scored in the second. Chase Hartje scored twice in the third, but an empty-net goal by Riley Krane closed out any further chance at a comeback.

Max Paddock stopped 28 of 30 shots for the win.

Saskatoon Blades at Prince Albert Raiders – Scoring & Highlights

Riley McKay’s second goal of the game broke open a 2-2 deadlock in the third period as the Saskatoon Blades earned a 3-2 victory on the road against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday.

Following a scoreless first, the teams each struck twice in the second. Spencer Moe and Aliaksei Protas (Washington Capitals) scored for the Raiders while McKay and Colton Dach struck for the visiting Blades. McKay’s game-winning goal in the third period tied him for the team lead with captain Chase Wouters.

Nolan Maier turned aside 32 of 34 shots for the victory.

Medicine Hat Tigers at Swift Current Broncos – Scoring & Highlights

Captain Ethan Regnier and Sergei Alkhimov scored in the shootout Friday as the Swift Current Broncos topped the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3.

As part of a three-goal first period, the Broncos received strikes from Tyler Smithies and a pair by Aiden Bulych. Ryan Chyzowski also scored in the first and then again in the second to make it a one-goal game through 40 minutes. A late goal by Dylan Plouffe forced the game into extra time before the Broncos recovered to earn the extra point.

Isaac Poulter stopped 40 of 43 shots through 65 minutes, then allowed just one goal on six shootout attempts by the Tigers.

Calgary Hitmen at Lethbridge Hurricanes – Scoring & Highlights

The Lethbridge Hurricanes recovered from coughing up a two-goal lead to win 5-4 in overtime against the Calgary Hitmen Friday.

Dino Kambeitz’s second goal of the contest came exactly three minutes into the extra frame to secure the second point in the divisional battle.

Lethbridge was rolling through 20 minutes thanks to goals by Koletrane Wilson, Kambeitz, and Alex Cotton. Receiving a lone strike from James Malm in the first, Orca Wiesblatt and Jett Woo (Vancouver Canucks) scored for the Hitmen in the second to make it a 3-3 game through 40 minutes.

Riley Stotts (Toronto Maple Leafs) scored midway through the third period to put the visitors ahead, but Justin Hall responded with his seventh of the season to extend the game.

Carl Tetachuk finished the game with 26 saves to earn the win.

Edmonton Oil Kings at Red Deer Rebels – Scoring & Highlights

The Edmonton Oil Kings doubled up the Red Deer Rebels by a 2-1 score Friday in central Alberta.

David Kope scored in the first and Jalen Luypen scored the game-winning goal in the second. Arshdeep Bains scored his 11th of the season in the third period, but that’s as close as the Rebels would come.

Sebastian Cossa stopped 30 of 31 shots to claim the victory.

Kamloops Blazers & Kelowna Rockets – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Dylan Garand stopped all 25 shots sent his way and the Kamloops Blazers shutout the Kelowna Rockets 4-0 at Prospera Place Friday night.

A pair of goals from captain Zane Franklin as well as strikes from Orrin Centazzo and Ethan Brandwood’s first WHL goal featured for the visiting Blazers. Centazzo collected three helpers as part of a four-point night.

Garand stopped 10 shots in the first, seven in the second, and eight in the third for the clean sheet.

Vancouver Giants at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

Krz Plummer’s first WHL goal stood up as the difference as the Vancouver Giants edged the Victoria Royals by a 2-1 score Friday on Vancouver Island.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Justin Sourdif and Kaid Oliver traded goals in the first period. David Tendeck (Arizona Coyotes) stopped 27 of 28 shots to collect the victory.





Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Cross Hanas scored 63 seconds into overtime Friday as the Portland Winterhawks topped the Tri-City Americans by a 3-2 score. Reece Newkirk (New York Islanders) and another 2020 NHL Draft prospect in Seth Jarvis also scored for Portland.

Luke Zazula and Nick Bowman scored for the Americans in the loss.

Dante Giannuzzi stopped 26 of 28 shots for his second victory of the season.

Spokane Chiefs at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

The Seattle Thunderbirds scored five goals in the first period and emerged victorious from a wild 9-5 contest against the Spokane Chiefs Friday night.

A pair of goals from Henrik Rybinski as well as strikes from Andrej Kukuca, Conner Roulette, and Keltie Jeri-Leon featured in the opening 20 minutes. Max Patterson and Kukuca’s second of the game featured in the second.

The middle period was one of opportunity for the Chiefs, who played their way back into the game with four goals of their own. Luke Toporowski, 2020 NHL Draft prospects Bear Hughes and Jack Finley, as well as Cordel Larson struck for the visitors to make it a three-goal game after 40 minutes.

In the third, Jeri-Leon notched his second of the game and Conner Bruggen-Cate also found the back of the net while Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) had the lone goal in the third for Spokane.

Blake Lyda took the win for Seattle in the high-scoring contest.

Prince George Cougars at Everett Silvertips – Scoring & Highlights

A three-goal first period and 35 saves from Tyler Brennan powered the Prince George Cougars to a 4-3 win against the Everett Silvertips Friday night.

Captain Josh Maser, Filip Koffer, and Blake Eastman’s first WHL goal featured in the frame while Dawson Butt had the lone goal for the Silvertips.

Silvertips captain Bryce Kindopp scored 19 seconds into the second to make it a one-goal game and Butt notched his second of the game early in the third to tie things up. However, Ilijah Colina would strike less than a minute after Butt’s second goal to count the game-winning goal.

