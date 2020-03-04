WHL Tonight: Chyzowski tallies hat trick as Tigers claim third-straight win

A trio of Eastern Conference matchups featured on the Western Hockey League schedule Tuesday, bringing teams one night closer to the end of the regular season and the start of the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. In the Queen City, the Regina Pats scored four times in the third period, downing the Moose Jaw Warriors by a 7-4 score. Up in northern Saskatchewan, the Prince Albert Raiders scored four times in the first period to cruise to an 8-3 victory against the visiting Calgary Hitmen. Over in the Central Division, the Medicine Hat Tigers used a hat trick from Ryan Chyzowski to topple the Swift Current Broncos by a 5-2 score.





Calgary Hitmen at Prince Albert Raiders – Scoring & Highlights

The Prince Albert Raiders scored four times in the first period and rolled to an 8-3 win over the visiting Calgary Hitmen Tuesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Brayden Watts and Reece Vitelli each scored twice while Watts added a helper for the three-point night. The trio of Aliaksei Protas (Washington Capitals), Spencer Moe, and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ilya Usau each posted a goal and two assists to combined for nine points. Captain Zack Hayes also scored in the victory.

The Raiders struck three times in a 4:57 span of gameplay during the four-goal first and then scored twice 2:40 apart in the second.

Cael Zimmerman scored twice and the 36th of the season from captain Mark Kastelic (Ottawa Senators) counted for Calgary.

Max Paddock made 24 saves in the winning effort. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Kaiden Guhle added a pair of assists for the winning side.

Moose Jaw Warriors at Regina Pats – Scoring & Highlights

Spencer Welke made 20 saves for the first win of his WHL career as the Regina Pats topped the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 7-4 at the Brandt Centre.

Cole Carrier posted a pair of goals as part of a three-point night while Carson Denomie tallied a goal and two assists against his former team.

The teams were tied 2-2 through 20 minutes, with the Pats taking a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes. In the third, the Pats scored three times in a 3:19 span of gameplay to take over the game with Zack Smith’s 12th of the season counting as the game-winning goal.

Ryker Evans, Logan Nijhoff, and Carter Chorney also found the back of the net in the win for the Pats.

Martin Lang, Carson Sass, Garrett Wright, and Tate Popple scored for the Warriors in the loss.

Swift Current Broncos at Medicine Hat Tigers – Scoring & Highlights

Ryan Chyzowski tallied his second hat trick of the season to get to the 30-goal plateau and lift the Medicine Hat Tigers to a 5-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Chyzowski scored the first, third, and fourth goals of the game for the Tigers. Baxter Anderson’s sixth goal of the season and an empty-net goal by captain James Hamblin also counted for the home side. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Lukas Svejkovsky picked up a pair of helpers in the win.

Aiden Bulych and Eric Houk scored for the Broncos in the loss.

Between the pipes, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Garin Bjorklund made 19 saves to get his team into the win column.