WHL Tonight: Blazers double up Cougars to strengthen grip on B.C. Division lead

A 10-game schedule of Western Hockey League action Saturday saw the idle Winnipeg ICE clinch their spot as the 13th team to qualify for the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs. Three Eastern Conference teams rode strong goaltending performances to victories as the Prince Albert Raiders, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Medicine Hat Tigers each claimed clean-sheet victories on the evening. The Moose Jaw Warriors took a home-and-home sweep of the Swift Current Broncos, doubling up their hosts. The Brandon Wheat Kings completed a three-game sweep through the Central Division with a win against the Lethbridge Hurricanes to close out Eastern Conference action. In British Columbia, the Kamloops Blazers earned a home-and-home sweep of their own, topping the Prince George Cougars at the Sandman Centre. The Vancouver Giants started strong and earned their second win against the Victoria Royals in as many nights. South of the border, Ty Smith played hero for a second-straight night as the Spokane Chiefs topped the Tri-City Americans in a shootout. A Seth Jarvis hat trick powered the Portland Winterhawks to a win against the Seattle Thunderbirds, and the Everett Silvertips earn a home-and-home sweep of the Kelowna Rockets.

Saskatoon Blades at Prince Albert Raiders – Scoring & Highlights

The Prince Albert Raiders split a weekend home-and-home series against the Saskatoon Blades with a 3-0 win at the Art Hauser Centre Saturday.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Kaiden Guhle and Justin Nachbaur scored in the first period while Daniil Stepanov scored in the second. Nachbaur finished with a goal and an assist in the contest.

Max Paddock posted an 18-save shutout between the pipes.

Moose Jaw Warriors at Swift Current Broncos – Scoring & Highlights

The Moose Jaw Warriors scored twice in each of the first two periods Saturday to claim a 4-2 road win against the Swift Current Broncos.

Aiden Bulych opened the scoring in the first period, only for the Warriors to respond with goals by Logan Doust and Ryder Korczak.

Kye Buchanan tied up the game in the second, but Tate Popple and Calder Anderson came back with strikes to confirm the victory.

Boston Bilous made 32 saves on 34 shots to earn the win.

Regina Pats at Medicine Hat Tigers – Scoring & Highlights

Mads Søgaard (Ottawa Senators) posted an 18-save shutout and the Medicine Hat Tigers blanked the visiting Regina Pats by a 2-0 score.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Lukas Svejkovsky scored in the second and Corson Hopwo scored in the third for the Tabbies.

Søgaard made nine saves in the first, faced zero shots in the second, and stopped nine more shots in the third.

Donovan Buskey made a season-high 40 saves in the loss.

Brandon Wheat Kings at Lethbridge Hurricanes – Scoring & Highlights

The Brandon Wheat Kings swept their way through southern Alberta, winning 4-3 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes to complete a two-game weekend set in Alberta.

Brandon would prevail with goals in the second by 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ridly Greig and captain Connor Gutenberg while Marcus Sekundiak and Cole Reinhardt struck in the third. Hurricanes co-captain Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres) notched the sixth hat trick of his WHL career in the loss, scoring once in each period.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Ethan Kruger made 26 saves in the narrow win.

Edmonton Oil Kings at Red Deer Rebels – Scoring & Highlights

Beck Warm posted a 26-save shutout and the Edmonton Oil Kings downed the Red Deer Rebels 4-0 Saturday night in central Alberta.

Riley Sawchuk and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Carter Souch scored in the first while Dylan Guenther and David Kope scored in the third.

Warm stopped six shots in the first, followed by 10 in the second and 10 in the third.

Vancouver Giants at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

The Vancouver Giants jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and earned a 6-2 win to top the Victoria Royals for the second time in as many nights.

Holden Katzalay opened the scoring, followed by goals from Eric Florchuk (Washington Capitals) and Tristen Nielsen in the opening period. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Cole Shepard made it a 4-0 game before goals by Royals captain Phillip Schultz and Keanu Derungs cut the lead in half through 40 minutes.

Michal Kvasnica and Tyler Preziuso scored in the third to complete the victory.

Trent Miner (Colorado Avalanche) made 29 saves on 31 shots to backstop his team to the win. Defenceman Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche) earned three helpers in the contest.

Prince George Cougars at Kamloops Blazers – Scoring & Highlights

Six different skaters scored for the Kamloops Blazers Saturday at the Sandman Centre as the Kamloops Blazers tallied a 6-3 win against the Prince George Cougars.

A five-goal first period sparked the Blazers to two points on the day as Max Martin, captain Zane Franklin, Orrin Centazzo, Brodi Stuart, and Logan Stankoven all scored.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored the lone goal of the second period to cut the deficit to four, but Quinn Schmiemann (Tampa Bay Lightning) struck in the final period of regulation to cap Kamloops’ offence for the night. Majid Kaddoura and Brendan Boyle scored later on the third to complete the scoring for the visitors.

Rayce Ramsay made 12 saves to earn the victory.

Kelowna Rockets at Everett Silvertips – Scoring & Highlights



Ethan Regnier scored twice as the Everett Silvertips tallied four-straight goals in a 4-1 win over the Kelowna Rockets Saturday in Everett.

Jonas Peterek opened the scoring, but captain Bryce Kindopp tied up the score 39 seconds later to keep the teams tied through 20 minutes.

Jackson Berezowski struck 84 seconds into the second period to give the Silvertips a 2-1 lead, followed by both of Regnier’s goals to make it a three-goal difference for the rest of regulation.

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) finished with 12 saves on 13 shots to earn the victory.





Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis recorded the second hat trick of his WHL career and the Portland Winterhawks closed out February with a 6-3 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Jarvis scored once in each period while Kishaun Gervais, Lane Gilliss, and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Robbie Fromm-Delorme also found the back of the net.

Ryan Gottfried, Thunderbirds’ captain Conner Bruggen-Cate, and Owen Williams scored for Seattle in the loss. Jaydon Dureau chipped in a pair of assists for the Winterhawks.

Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) made 21 saves to collect the win.

Tri-City Americans at Spokane Chiefs – Scoring & Highlights

With his team down 3-1 with less than five minutes left in regulation, Spokane Chief captain Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils) played the role of hero for the second time in as many nights, resurrecting his side to a 4-3 shootout win over the Tri-City Americans.

Landon Roberts has the only goal through 20 minutes to give the Americans the early lead. Luke Toporowski tied up the game early in the second before Blake Stevenson put the Americans ahead again. A short-handed goal by Edge Lambert doubled the lead of the visitors heading to the third.

With time ticking down, Smith scored twice in a 51-second span to reset the game and help force overtime.

Progressing to a shootout, Brad Ginnell scored the lone goal from either side. James Porter Jr. was equal to all three Tri-City shootout chances after making 16 saves through 65 minutes of action.

Talyn Boyko made a career-high 54 saves in the narrow loss.