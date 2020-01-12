WHL Tonight: Blazers complete home & home sweep of Rockets

A 10-game schedule of action provided plenty of action from Winnipeg straight through to Victoria Saturday night in the Western Hockey League. The visiting team won the majority of the contests tonight, claiming six of the victories. All three visitors were successful in Saskatchewan as the Edmonton Oil Kings won in Prince Albert, the Prince George Cougars triumphed in Saskatoon, and the Medicine Hat Tigers completed a home-and-home sweep in Moose Jaw. The other three road wins all came in British Columbia as the Kamloops Blazers and Spokane Chiefs swept their home-and-home sets against the Kelowna Rockets and Vancouver Giants, respectively. The Portland Winterhawks earned a split of a two-game set against the Victoria Royals. On the home front, the Seattle Thunderbirds celebrated their Teddy Bear Toss performance with a pair of points against the Everett Silvertips. The Winnipeg ICE silenced the Red Deer Rebels and the Lethbridge Hurricanes showcased their offence against the Swift Current Broncos. The Tri-City Americans also claimed one of the home wins, holding off a late charge from the Regina Pats.

Red Deer Rebels at Winnipeg ICE – Scoring & Highlights

Liam Hughes posted a 28-save shutout and newcomer Dawson Barteaux had a pair of assists in his debut as the Winnipeg ICE shutout the Red Deer Rebels by a 6-0 score Saturday.

Stopping eight shots in the first, nine in the second, and 11 in the third, the 20-year-old Hughes collected his second shutout of the season.

Offensively, the ICE scored once in each of the first two periods before tallying four times in the third. Jackson Leppard and Peyton Krebs (Vegas Golden Knights) scored the first two goals while Michael Milne, Ben Zloty, Isaac Johnson, and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor McClennon struck in the third.

Michal Teply (Chicago Blackhawks) collected three assists in the home win.





Edmonton Oil Kings at Prince Albert Raiders – Scoring & Highlights

2020 NHL Draft prospect Jake Neighbours scored the only goal of the shootout as the Edmonton Oil Kings topped the Prince Albert Raiders by a 3-2 score.

Vladimir Alistrov and Aliaksei Protas (Washington Capitals) traded goals in the first period while Neighbours and Reece Vitelli each struck in the third. Vitelli’s goal had extra dramatics, coming in the dying moments of regulation to force extra time on a shifty tip play.

Sebastian Cossa would take the win with 29 saves through 65 minutes while denying the Raiders on all three opportunities in the shootout.





Prince George Cougars at Saskatoon Blades – Scoring & Highlights

A 29-save performance from Taylor Gauthier and a pair of goals by captain Josh Maser sparked the Prince George Cougars to a 4-1 victory over the Saskatoon Blades Saturday.

Maser had the lone goal through 40 minutes. With Tristen Robins equalizing the game early in the third, Jonny Hooker scored for the second time in as many games with his new club to provide another lead. Connor Bowie’s ninth of the season and an empty-net goal by Maser closed out the game.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk collected three assists in the winning effort.

Medicine Hat Tigers at Moose Jaw Warriors – Scoring & Highlights

The Medicine Hat Tigers used their offence to secure a season sweep of the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday night, winning 7-5 at Mosaic Place.

After bursting out to a 4-1 lead through 20 minutes, each team scored twice in the second before the Warriors scored a pair of goals in the third to counteract a single strike from the Tigers.

Ryan Chyzowski collected a goal and four points while Brett Kemp had another three-point performance that was highlighted by a pair of goals. Cole Sillinger continued his strong rookie campaign with a pair of goals while Damon Agyeman’s first-ever WHL goal and a strike by 2020 NHL Draft prospect Lukas Svejkovsky also featured.

Leading the way for the Warriors was rookie Cade Hayes, who opened the scoring with the first goal of his WHL career and later added his second of the night. Ryder Korczak, Logan Doust, and Garrett Wright also scored in the contest for the home side.

Mads Søgaard (Ottawa Senators) made 25 saves to earn the victory.

Swift Current Broncos at Lethbridge Hurricanes – Scoring & Highlights

The Lethbridge Hurricanes extended their undefeated-in-regulation streak to seven games Saturday via a 7-2 victory against the Swift Current Broncos.

Returning forward Brett Davis scored twice, Zack Stringer had a goal and three points, and Chase Pauls scored the first goal of his WHL career in the win.

Scoring three times in the first, Koletrane Wilson, Stringer, and Chase Wheatcroft all found the back of the net in the first 10:20 of the contest.

Jaxan Kaluski and Justin Svenson put the Broncos on the board in the second, but Pauls and Davis also struck to keep the three-goal advantage to the third. In the third, Davis added his second of the night and Logan Barlage scored to close out the game.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Bryan Thomson stopped 19 of 21 shots to earn the win.

Kamloops Blazers at Kelowna Rockets – Scoring & Highlights

The Kamloops Blazers put the finishing touches on a home-and-home sweep of the Kelowna Rockets with a 7-2 victory at Prospera Place Saturday.

Captain Zane Franklin and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor Zary each had a goal and three points while another draft prospect in Josh Pillar scored twice for the Blazers. Logan Stankoven and Orrin Centazzo each contributed a goal and an assist while Ryley Appelt also got in on the scoring fun.

The newly-acquired Jonas Peterek scored the opening goal of the game in his debut with the Rockets while Alex Swetlikoff scored Kelowna’s second goal of the game.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Dylan Garand earned the victory.

Spokane Chiefs at Vancouver Giants – Scoring & Highlights

A four-point night by Eli Zummack powered the Spokane Chiefs to a 6-3 victory and a sweep of their home-and-home set against the Vancouver Giants Saturday in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland.

Zummack scored the second and fourth goals of the game for the Chiefs while assisting on their first and sixth goals as well. Filip Kral (Toronto Maple Leafs) opened the scoring while Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild), Cordel Larson, and Leif Mattson also scored.

Down 2-0 in the first, the Giants responded with goals by Tristen Nielsen, Tyler Preziuso, and Zack Ostapchuk to lead through 20 minutes, but Spokane would find the right energy for a comeback in the final 40 minutes.

Lukas Parik (Los Angeles Kings) made 29 saves to claim the win.

Portland Winterhawks at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

Jaydon Dureau capped his hat trick and four-point performance 75 seconds into overtime Saturday, lifting the Portland Winterhawks to a 6-5 win against the Victoria Royals.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis contributed a goal and four point while Jake Gricius had a goal as part of a three-point performance. Jack O’Brien also scored for the Winterhawks.

Kaid Oliver and Keanu Derungs each scored twice for the Royals while Carson Miller contributed a goal and an assist.

Down 2-1 to the Royals through 20 minutes, the Winterhawks scored three times in the second to tie up the game before they traded goals in the third.

Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) made 26 saves to help his team earn a pair of points.

Regina Pats at Tri-City Americans – Scoring & Highlights



A short-handed goal by Connor Bouchard stood up as the game-winning goal as the Tri-City Americans held off a furious charge by the Regina Pats, earning a 5-4 victory.

The Americans scored twice in each of the first two periods, receiving goals from Edge Lambert, Luke Zazula, Sasha Mutala (Colorado Avalanche), and captain Krystof Hrabik.

After Englot scored his first of the game, Bouchard took a pass from Lambert and struck for the eventual game-winning goal. The Pats turned things on late with goals by Riley Krane, Nikita Sedov, and Englot’s second, but Talyn Boyko kept them at bay for the remainder of regulation.

Boyko finished with 37 saves in the win.

Everett Silvertips at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

A 34-save performance from Roddy Ross (Philadelphia Flyers) guided the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-3 win over the Everett Silvertips Saturday night.

Conner Roulette scored the team’s Teddy Bear Toss goal and finished with a two-point night, matching efforts of a goal and an assist by Conner Bruggen-Cate and Keltie Jeri-Leon. Max Patterson also found the back of the net against his former club in the win.

Jackson Berezowski posted a goal and an assist for the Silvertips while Cole Fonstad (Montreal Canadiens) and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Gage Goncalves also scored.

Trailing 2-1 through 20 minutes, a two-goal second period and an early goal in the third helped provide the difference.