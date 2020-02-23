WHL Tonight: Blades erupt for eight goals on home ice in Saturday win

A nine-game schedule of action in the Western Hockey League saw the Calgary Hitmen become the 10th team to secure a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs as they topped the Kamloops Blazers to close out their B.C. Division road trip. Three Eastern Conference results ended in 2-1 scores as the Prince Albert Raiders topped the Brandon Wheat Kings in Brandon, the Edmonton Oil Kings topped the Regina Pats in overtime, and the Spokane Chiefs continued their road warrior status against the Medicine hat Tigers. An all-Saskatchewan matchup saw the Saskatoon Blades not hold back against the Swift Current Broncos to the tune of an 8-1 victory. In Central Alberta, the Red Deer Rebels topped the Tri-City Americans 7-5 in a wild offensive game. The Victoria Royals topped the Kelowna Rockets 4-3 in a shootout. In the U.S. Division the Seattle Thunderbirds topped the Portland Winterhawks 3-2 in regulation while the Everett Silvertips used a 2-1 result to bring the Vancouver Giants’ winning streak to an end.

Prince Albert Raiders at Brandon Wheat Kings – Scoring & Highlights

Max Paddock made 19 saves on 20 shots in his hometown as the Prince Albert Raiders doubled up the Brandon Wheat Kings by a 2-1 score.

After a scoreless first, 2020 NHL Draft prospects Ilya Usau and Ozzy Wiesblatt scored for the Raiders in the second. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Braden Schneider got one back in the third against his hometown team, but Paddock held firm to preserve the victory.

Wiesblatt picked up a helper on Usau’s goal for the multi-point game while Aliaksei Protas (Washington Capitals) tallied a pair of assists.

Edmonton Oil Kings at Regina Pats – Scoring & Highlights

Josh Williams scored 4:13 into overtime Saturday, lifting the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 2-1 victory against the Regina Pats.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Jake Neighbours opened the scoring in the first period, but Pats captain Austin Pratt levelled the game in the second period for all the scoring through regulation.

Beck Warm made 15 saves in the winning effort.

Swift Current Broncos at Saskatoon Blades – Scoring & Highlights

Captain Chase Wouters and Martin Fasko-Rudas each scored twice, and Aidan De La Gorgendiere tallied four assists as the Saskatoon Blades recorded an 8-1 win against the visiting Swift Current Broncos.

Former Blade Matéj Toman opened the scoring in favour of the Broncos, but Wouters, Alex Morozoff, and Zach Huber scored to make it a 3-1 game through 20 minutes. Fasko-Rudas and Wouters scored in the second to extend the lead to four through 40 minutes.

Closing out the game, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Tristen Robins, Caiden Daley, and Fasko-Rudas’ second of the game featured in the third.

Nolan Maier made 17 saves for the winning side.

Spokane Chiefs at Medicine Hat Tigers – Scoring & Highlights

Leif Mattson scored twice and Lukas Parik (Los Angeles Kings) made 34 saves on 35 shots as the Spokane Chiefs topped the Medicine Hat Tigers by a 2-1 score.

Mattson scored 4:39 into the first period and 11:50 into the second to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes. Brett Kemp scored with 2:08 left in regulation, but the home side couldn’t find the equalizer.

Eli Zummack picked up both primary assists in the game for Spokane while Mac Gross also had an assist in the contest.

Tri-City Americans at Red Deer Rebels – Scoring & Highlights

Chris Douglas scored once and had four points while 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ben King scored twice as the Red Deer Rebels topped the Tri-City Americans 7-5 in central Alberta.

Goals from Jadon Joseph and Edge Lambert made it 2-0 for the visitors in the opening minute of regulation, but goals from Douglas and Jaxsen Wiebe would tie things up midway through the period.

The Rebels would close out the period up by one thanks to a goal from 2020 NHL Draft prospect Christoffer Sedoff.

Each team scored twice in the second as goals from Kyle Masters and King featured with a pair of Sasha Mutala (Colorado Avalanche) goals in between the Rebel strikes.

Booker Daniel tied up the game midway through the third, but the game-winning goal from King and an empty-net goal by Josh Tarzwell confirmed the win for Red Deer.

Ethan Anders took the win in the 12-goal showcase.

Calgary Hitmen at Kamloops Blazers – Scoring & Highlights

The Calgary Hitmen secured their spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs with a 6-4 win over the Kamloops Blazers Saturday, completing their B.C. Division road trip. Six different Hitmen scored in the win while Jackson van de Leest tallied three assists.

Cael Zimmerman and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Luke Prokop struck in the first half of the second before Ryan Hughes cut the deficit in half through 40 minutes. Orca Wiesblatt made it a 3-1 game in the third, but Logan Stankoven answered back to make it a 3-2 contest.

Riley Stotts (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Riley Fiddler-Schultz then continued the wild scoring in the second half of the third with goals to make it a 5-2 contest.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor Zary and Daylan Kuefler scored late for the Blazers, but a Kyle Olson empty-net goal acted as an insurance marker to help keep the game out of reach.

Brayden Peters made 46 saves for the win.

Kelowna Rockets at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

Adam Evanoff made 33 saves through 65 minutes, then stopped two of three shooters in the shootout as the Victoria Royals topped the Kelowna Rockets 4-3.

Goals from Kyle Topping and Trevor Wong bookended a short-handed goal from Tarun Fizer through 20 minutes. After Elias Carmichael and Brayden Tracey (Anaheim Ducks) traded goals in the second, Tracey’s second of the night knotted things up in the third.

With the game progressing to a shootout, Kaid Oliver and Gary Haden made no mistake on their chances while Conner McDonald was the lone successful shooter for the Rockets.

Vancouver Giants at Everett Silvertips – Scoring & Highlights

The force was with the Everett Silvertips on Star Wars Night Saturday as they doubled up the Vancouver Giants 2-1 to end the B.C. Division team’s 11-game winning streak.

Milos Roman (Calgary Flames) had the Giants ahead 1-0 through 20 minutes but captain Bryce Kindopp tied up the game through 40 minutes and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Gage Goncalves provided the difference in the third.

Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) made 15 saves in the win. Goncalves added an assist for the multi-point effort.

Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

Brendan Williamson’s first goal of his WHL career was the difference Saturday as the Seattle Thunderbirds topped the Portland Winterhawks 3-2.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Jonas Brøndberg and Matthew Rempe traded goals in the opening 20 minutes. Kai Uchacz’s second of the season put the T-Birds ahead in the second before 2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis tied up the game with his 36th goal of the season.

With 3:39 left in regulation, Williamson struck for the go-ahead goal.

Making 30 saves on 32 shots, Roddy Ross (Philadelphia Flyers) claimed the victory.