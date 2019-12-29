WHL Tonight: Beckman’s hat trick propels Chiefs over Americans

For a second-consecutive night, all 22 Western Hockey League teams were in action, providing more exciting action. The action in the Eastern Conference saw four teams complete home-and-home sweeps of their opponents as the Winnipeg ICE, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, and Edmonton Oil Kings all claimed wins for the second time in as many nights. In the southern part of Alberta, the Medicine Hat Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes each claimed wins against divisional opponents. Over in British Columbia, the Everett Silvertips claimed a win in Kamloops while the Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals both defended home turf successfully. South of the border, the Portland Winterhawks and Spokane Chiefs claimed road wins in U.S. Division action.





Brandon Wheat Kings at Winnipeg ICE – Scoring & Highlights

The Winnipeg ICE completed a sweep of their home-and-home set against the Brandon Wheat Kings with a 3-2 decision Saturday in Manitoba’s capital.

Goals in the third period by Carson Lambos and Owen Pederson provided the difference in the contest while Liam Hughes made 25 saves on 27 shots.

Wheat King goals by Jonny Hooker and Chad Nychuk bookended a goal by ICE forward Jackson Leppard to make it a 2-1 game in favour of the visitors through 20 and then 40 minutes before Winnipeg turned the tide in the third.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor McClennon contributed a pair of assists in the victory.

Moose Jaw Warriors at Regina Pats – Scoring & Highlights

Max Paddock stopped all 30 shots sent his way for the fourth shutout of his WHL career as the Regina Pats earned a 5-0 win on home ice against the Moose Jaw Warriors, also sweeping a home-and-home set.

Zach Wytinck, Ryker Evans, and Logan Nijhoff each had a goal and an assist as part of a four-goal third period. Carson Denomie scored the game-winning goal in the second period and Ty Kolle also found the back of the net in the third to close out the victory. Captain Austin Pratt contributed a pair of assists in the win.

Prince Albert Raiders at Saskatoon Blades – Scoring & Highlights

The Saskatoon Blades jumped out to a 5-0 lead and went on to earn a 6-3 win to sweep a home-and-home against the Prince Albert Raiders Saturday in Saskatoon.

Matthew Sanders’ first-ever WHL goal opened the scoring in the first while captain Chase Wouters and Scott Walford also scored to make it a 3-0 game through 20 minutes. In the second, Walford scored his second of the game and Colton Dach also found the back of the net to make it 5-0.

That sparked the Raiders, who received a pair of goals from 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ilya Usau and Aliaksei Protas’ (Washington Capitals) 20th goal of the season to cut the deficit to two. However, Kyle Crnkovic would have the only goal of the third period to keep the Blades in front.

Nolan Maier was sharp for a second-straight night, stopping 35 of 38 shots to earn the win.

Red Deer Rebels at Edmonton Oil Kings – Scoring & Highlights

The Edmonton Oil Kings erupted for seven goals in the third period en route to an 8-3 win against the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night in Alberta’s provincial capital.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Jake Neighbours recorded a hat trick in the final period as part of a four-point night while Dylan Guenther contributed a pair of goals as part of a four-point night as well.

Red Deer held a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes as a pair of goals by Josh Tarzwell bookended the first of Guenther’s two goals. After Neighbours and Zak Smith traded goals, the Oil Kings scored the final six.

Ethan McIndoe began the run of six-straight goals, followed by two from Neighbours, Guenther’s second, as well as strikes from Vladimir Alistrov and Loeden Schaufler. Riley Sawchuk contributed three assists in the victory.

Sebastian Cossa made 28 saves to earn the win.

Swift Current Broncos at Lethbridge Hurricanes – Scoring & Highlights

The Lethbridge Hurricanes experienced success at both ends of the ice Saturday in a 6-0 win against the Swift Current Broncos.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Bryan Thomson posted a 24-save shutout while the team potted six goals against the Broncos in a strong win on home ice. Thomson stopped nine shots in the first, five in the second, and 10 in the third for the clean sheet.

Offensively, Justin Hall, Trevor Thurston, and Logan Barlage scored in the first. Jett Jones had the only goal of the second and added his second of the game in the third. 2020 NHL Draft prospect Noah Boyko rounded out the scoring with his ninth of the season.





Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

The Portland Winterhawks erupted for four unanswered goals Saturday to win their fifth-straight road game by a 4-1 score over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

After Conner Bruggen-Cate opened the scoring for the Thunderbirds, Jack O’Brien responded 66 seconds later to keep the game tied through 20 minutes. Tyson Kozak scored in the second and the Winterhawks received goals from Mason Mannek and Reece Newkirk (New York Islanders) in the third to close out the win.

Isaiah DiLaura stopped 22 of 23 shots to earn the win.

Calgary Hitmen at Medicine Hat Tigers – Scoring & Highlights

The Medicine Hat Tigers struck three times in the first period and hung on for a 3-1 victory against the Calgary Hitmen Saturday.

Goals from captain James Hamblin, Jonathan Brinkman, and Brett Kemp featured in a 7:48 span of game play. Josh Prokop scored midway through the second period to get Calgary on the board, but that’s as close as they’d come in the contest.

Finishing with 33 saves, Mads Søgaard (Ottawa Senators) stopped all 16 shots in the first and all nine in the third, allowing one goal on nine shots in the second.

Everett Silvertips at Kamloops Blazers – Scoring & Highlights

The Everett Silvertips came out ahead in a 12-goal game with the Kamloops Blazers Saturday, earning a 7-5 victory.

Everett scored twice in the first, three times in the second, and twice more in the third while Kamloops kept pace in the first and third, though they just scored once in the second.

Silvertips captain Bryce Kindopp and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Gage Goncalves each registered a pair of goals, with Goncalves picking up the three-point night. Cole Fonstad (Montreal Canadiens) also had a strong showing with a goal and four points while Jake Christiansen notched a goal and three points.

For the Blazers, Orrin Centazzo and Max Martin each had three-point games, with captain Zane Franklin and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Josh Pillar each adding a pair of assists.

Keegan Karki earned the win for the Silvertips.

Kelowna Rockets at Vancouver Giants – Scoring & Highlights

Jackson and Cole Shepard combined for three goals as part of a four-goal first period for the Vancouver Giants in a 6-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets at the Langley Events Centre.

Tyler Preziuso and Liam Kindree opened the scoring before Jackson scored once and Cole, a 2020 NHL Draft prospect, scored twice.

Goals from Zack Ostapchuk and Milos Roman (Calgary Flames) swelled Vancouver’s lead to five through 40 minutes. In the third, Kindree notched his second of the game to bring them within four.

Between the pipes, Trent Miner (Colorado Avalanche) stopped 25 of 27 shots for the win.

Tri-City Americans at Spokane Chiefs – Scoring & Highlights

Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild) stormed into the lead for the WHL scoring race with a hat trick as the Spokane Chiefs topped the Tri-City Americans by a 5-3 score.

Luke Toporowski and Leif Mattson also scored for the Chiefs while Mason Beaupit earned the first win of his WHL career by making 25 saves. Nick Bowman, Parker Bell, and Samuel Huo scored for the Americans in response.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Jack Finley posted three assists to contribute to the win while Eli Zummack, Bobby Russell, and Cordel Larson each provided a pair of helpers.

Prince George Cougars at Victoria Royals – Scoring & Highlights

After going down 1-0 through 20 minutes, the Victoria Royals rallied for five-unanswered goals in a victory against the Prince George Cougars.

Nikita Krivokrasov had the lone goal from either side through 20 minutes, but the Royals came ready to strike back in the second. Goals from Sean Gulka, Logan Doust, and Keanu Derungs made it a 3-1 game through 40 minutes. In the third, Kaid Oliver scored twice to close out the win.

In net, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Brock Gould made 24 saves for the win.