WHL Tonight: Beckman notches 40th goal as Chiefs upend Silvertips

A five-game schedule of Sunday action in the Western Hockey League closed out another weekend. The Saskatoon Blades lost their lead late but recovered to top the Moose Jaw Warriors in overtime. In Alberta, the Lethbridge Hurricanes came out on the right side of a 10-goal contest against the Calgary Hitmen. At the Langley Events Centre, the Vancouver Giants rode a five-goal third period to victory against the Kamloops Blazers. South of the 49th parallel, the Seattle Thunderbirds doubled up the Prince George Cougars while the Spokane Chiefs downed the Everett Silvertips for their fifth-straight win.





Moose Jaw Warriors at Saskatoon Blades – Scoring & Highlights

The Saskatoon Blades let a 3-1 lead slip away in the third period, but recovered in overtime to top the Moose Jaw Warriors by a 4-3 score.

Goals from Evan Patrician and Martin Fasko-Rudas bookended a goal by Garrett Wright to give the Blades a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes. That lead was swelled to a pair in the second as Scott Walford notched his 11th of the season.

In an 80-second span during the third though, goals from Logan Doust and Ryder Korczak tied up the contest.

That tie would last until the final minute of overtime, when 2020 NHL Draft prospect Tristen Robins tipped a shot by Kyle Crnkovic to put the Blades on top for good.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Koen MacInnes posted 19 saves in the victory and added his second assist of the season on Patrician’s goal.

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Calgary Hitmen – Scoring & Highlights

Six different Lethbridge Hurricanes skaters scored Sunday in a 6-4 win against the Calgary Hitmen.

Calen Addison (Pittsburgh Penguins) and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Oliver Okuliar scored in the first to give Lethbridge an early lead before Jett Woo (Vancouver Canucks) responded to get the Hitmen on the board through 20 minutes.

Another 2020 NHL Draft prospect in Alex Cotton extended the lead to two in the second while Ty Nash made it a 4-1 game 2:19 after Cotton’s goal.

To their credit, the Hitmen came out with a strong charge in the third as Carson Focht (Vancouver Canucks) and a pair of goals by captain Mark Kastelic (Ottawa Senators) helped to tie the game up at four.

However, the Hurricanes would push ahead with a goal from Brett Davis and an empty-net tally from Zack Stringer.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Bryan Thomson took the win, finishing with 33 saves.

Co-captain Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres) and Logan Barlage each finished with a pair of assists in the win.

Kamloops Blazers at Vancouver Giants – Scoring & Highlights

A five-goal third period propelled the Vancouver Giants to a 7-3 win against the Kamloops Blazers Sunday afternoon in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland.

Logan Stankoven and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Cole Shepard traded goals in the opening period. Tristen Nielsen and Orrin Centazzo each found the back of the net in the second to keep the score tied heading to the third.

Eric Florchuk’s (Washington Capitals) 17th goal of the season put the Giants up 3-2 before Ryan Hughes tied it 3:08 later.

With 6:05 left in regulation, the Giants began their push, which featured a pair of goals from Tyler Preziuso, Florchuk’s second of the game, and Holden Katzalay’s fifth of the season.

David Tendeck (Arizona Coyotes) finished with 34 saves to collect the win.

Preziuso added a pair of helpers to finish with four points in the game. Justin Lies and Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche) each collected a pair of assists in the win.

Everett Silvertips at Spokane Chiefs – Scoring & Highlights

The Spokane Chiefs took down the Everett Silvertips in eastern Washington Sunday, topping their U.S. Division rivals by a 5-3 score.

Everett took a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes on goals by Ethan Regnier and Jake Christiansen. The Chiefs rallied in the second with a pair of goals from Leif Mattson as well as strikes from Luke Toporowski and Adam Beckman’s (Minnesota Wild) 40th goal of the season.

Christiansen’s second of the game would bring the Silvertips within a goal late in the second, but Cordel Larson would snuff out any chance of a comeback late in the third, extending the difference to a pair of goals.

Lukáš Pařík (Los Angeles Kings) made 26 saves in the winning effort.

Prince George Cougars at Seattle Thunderbirds – Scoring & Highlights

Roddy Ross (Philadelphia Flyers) made 33 saves and the Seattle Thunderbirds doubled up the Prince George Cougars by a 2-1 score Sunday evening.

Captain Conner Bruggen-Cate struck in the first period while Matthew Rempe and Ilijah Colina traded goals in the second.

Ross made 10 of his saves in the third to keep the Cougars from equalizing the game.

