WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
March 30, 2022

WHL to conduct High Performance Officiating Exposure Camp

The Western Hockey League will be conducting a High Performance Officiating Exposure Camp June 24-26 in Calgary, Alberta.

This camp is an opportunity for officials to develop their officiating skills through instruction both on and off the ice, and is ideal for officials looking to advance their officiating career.

The three day camp will include ice sessions, classroom sessions, fitness sessions, guest speakers and presentations on many topics that are essential for success as an on-ice official.  The camp will provide officials with exposure to WHL Officiating Coaches, and some officials in attendance will receive invitations to WHL Officiating Camps prior to the start of the 2022-23 season to compete for a spot on the WHL Officiating Team.

Interested officials should complete the registration form and submit it to the WHL office as soon as possible.

