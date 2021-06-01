WHL to announce U.S. Priority Draft Lottery results Thursday

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the details for the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery.

The results for the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery will be announced Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. MT, premiering on the WHL’s YouTube channel and available via WHL.ca.

The 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the two rounds of the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

All 22 WHL Clubs will have equal opportunity in the lottery, with each WHL Club having one (1) selection ball entered into the lottery process. All 22 selections balls will be drawn through the lottery process to determine the full order of selection.

The order of selection for the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will follow a snake format. The Club designated to select first overall in the first round will then select last in the second round (44th overall). The Club designated to select second overall in the first round will then select second last in the second round (43rd overall). This pattern of selection repeats until all 22 WHL Clubs have had the opportunity to have two selections in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Players eligible for the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be 2006-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, December 9, 2021, or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.