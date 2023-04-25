WHL, Thunderbirds mourn passing of Dr. Alfred Blue

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Seattle Thunderbirds Team Doctor Alfred Blue.

A longstanding fixture in the Seattle hockey community, Dr. Blue spent three decades serving the Seattle Breakers and Thunderbirds, with his time in sports medicine dating back to 1963 with the Seattle Totems.

Dr. Blue was presented with the WHL Distinguished Service Award in September of 2006, and the Thunderbirds honoured his legacy by naming the Club’s medical room the “Dr. Alfred Blue Medical Room” 11 years later.

In addition to his role as a plastic surgeon, hand surgeon and orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Blue was a practicing attorney with a speciality in medical legal cases, having earned his law degree in the 1970s.

He was also an ardent supporter and season ticket holder of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners and frequently drove to the Club’s spring training sessions in Arizona with his wife, Jan.