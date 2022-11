WHL Teddy Bear Toss season begins Saturday

Teddy Bear Toss season is always a special time of year, and once again, WHL Clubs are ready to see the fur fly in buildings across the League in the month of December.

All 22 Clubs will host a Teddy Bear Toss once again this season, beginning with a trio of events this coming Saturday in Medicine Hat, Seattle and Spokane.

Want to know when your favourite WHL Club is hosting its Teddy Bear Toss? Consult this handy-dandy guide!