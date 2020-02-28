WHL Tape-to-Tape: Wonder goals & social moments from WHL Alumni

Welcome to Western Hockey League Tape to Tape. Each week, we’ll highlight fun social media moments and stories from WHL graduates around the world! From the National Hockey League to Canada West and professional leagues around the globe, we take a closer look at what WHL Alumni have been up to throughout the season.

This week’s edition of Tape-To-Tape features: Jerome Iginla (Kamloops Blazers), Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors), Tyler Ennis (Medicine Hat Tigers), Brenden Dillon (Seattle Thunderbirds), Curtis Lazar (Edmonton Oil Kings) and more!

Golden Goal

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Canada winning the gold medal in Men’s Hockey at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games. While many other WHL Alumni featured on Canada’s roster, it was a pass from former Kamloops Blazers legend Jarome Iginla that set up Sidney Crosby for the overtime winning goal. Iginla had an illustrious NHL career, playing in 1,554 NHL regular season games while tallying 1,300 points (625G-675A). Iginla spent three seasons with the Blazers from 1993 until 1996, notching 236 points (102G-134A) in 183 WHL regular season games. Iginla helped the Blazers to back-to-back WHL Championship and Memorial Cup wins in 1994-95 and was awarded the CHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player in 1995. In his last year in the WHL, Iginla was awarded the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for WHL Player of the Year in 1996.

Another point for Point

On Thursday night, former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Point set up sweet goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks. The pass came off Point’s stick so fast, it gave no time for the Chicago goaltender to react, giving Lighting forward Nikita Kucherov an empty net to shoot into. Point, the product of Calgary, Alta., has quietly had another impressive season with Tampa Bay, tallying 60 points (23G-37A) in 60 games this season. The centre spent four seasons in the WHL with the Warriors registering 324 points (134G-190A) in 252 WHL regular season games. Look for the 23-year-old to continue to up his game as the Lightning continue to roll.

Former Tabby finds a new home

Tyler Ennis has enjoyed a career year this season in the NHL. Ennis started the year with the Ottawa Senators, tallying 33 points (14G-19A) in 61 games. Ennis was acquired by his hometown team Edmonton Oilers at the NHL Trade Deadline. Since joining Edmonton, Ennis already has registered two points (1G-1A) in his first two games. While in the WHL, Ennis spent four seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers, notching 236 points (115G-121A) in 245 WHL regular season games. He was also awarded the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for theWHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player in both 2008 and 2009.

Check out the first goal Ennis scored in an Oilers jersey!

"Just to wear the sweater for the first game was really special." Welcome home, Tyler. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/V7GQrfAU8w — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2020

Handles & Handshakes

Brenden Dillon has become a key member of the Washington Capitals, providing solid defensive play as being a big part of the team’s pre-game rituals. Needless to say, the former Seattle Thunderbird defenceman has found a new home in D.C.

Dillon spent four seasons with the Thunderbirds from 2007 until 2011. While in the WHL, Dillon registered 94 points (11G-83A) in 280 regular season contests as one of the league premier defensive defenceman. Since transitioning to the NHL, the pride of Surrey, B.C. has played 593 regular season games while notching 114 points (22G-92A).

Our favourite handshake of the bunch is the one below!

Lazar find stride in his new home

Former Edmonton Oil Kings Curtis Lazar picked up a sweet tip-in goal in the Buffalo Sabres win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Lazar, the product of Salmon Arm, B.C., has tallied 10 points (5G-5A) in 32 games this season with Buffalo. Prior to transitioning to the NHL, Lazar left his mark in the WHL, helping the Oil Kings to two WHL Championships in 2012 and 2014 while also helping Edmonton Memorial Cup victory in 2014. The versatile forward tallied 169 points (99G-70A) in 199 WHL regular season games and 53 points (28G-25A) in 67 WHL playoff contests. Look for Lazar to make a good case to become a key piece for the Sabres moving forward.

Overseas Spotlight

Will Nigel Dawes 🇨🇦 put his name on the #GagarinCup? pic.twitter.com/aQXU594r6O — KHL (@khl_eng) February 27, 2020

With the Kontinental Hockey League season coming to a near close, keep your eyes out for WHL Alumni who will take their game to the next level in the 2020 Gagarin Cup Playoffs. Some of the players we recommend you check out are watch for are:

Former Kootenay ICE forward Nigel Dawes of Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg – 50 points (20G-30A)

Former Saskatoon Blades defenceman Darren Dietz of Barys Nur-Sultan – 32 points (11G-21A)

Former Portland Winterhawks forward Ty Rattie of Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod – 34 points (11G-23A)

The playoffs are set to start Sunday March 1. Visit en.khl.ru for complete matchup details!