WHL supports 2020 Tim’s Camp Day: Social Roundup

On Wednesday, August 12, Western Hockey League teams in Canada ventured out to support Tim’s Camp Day. Over the past four decades, the Tim Hortons Foundation camps have helped nearly 300,000 youth from disadvantaged circumstances change their stories for the better and WHL teams want to be a part of that change.

Check out how various teams around the league got involved with the effort!

The Kelowna Rockets put a unique twist on supporting Tim’s Camp Day!

It's #CampDay! Buy a hot or iced coffee or a bracelet from @TimHortons today and help change a life.100% of proceeds will go directly to @TimsCamps! pic.twitter.com/YmKG912sIl — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) August 12, 2020

Although the Medicine Hat Tigers couldn’t be on location for Tim’s Camp Day, they found a fun memory from 2018 to remind their fans to stop by Tim Hortons to support the cause!

Masked, gloved and ready to go, Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Atley Calvert was all in to support Tim’s Camp Day!

Pete Iatridis & Atley Calvert are on South Hill helping out for @TimHortons Camp Day pic.twitter.com/7jgIoFky4k — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) August 12, 2020

We’re at Tim Hortons on South Hill washing windows for Camp Day. Come on down and support a great cause! pic.twitter.com/uOHMnLz4hr — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) August 12, 2020

Prince George Cougars Vice President of Business, Andy Beesley and Rowdy Cat were on the scene at their local Tim Hortons to support the initiative and hand out free coffee vouchers.

It’s #TimsCampDay! We’re handing out coffee vouchers to Cougars fans at their location at the corner of Ospika & 15th Ave until 10 am! Buy a hot or iced coffee and support @TimsCamps! pic.twitter.com/QppSxNIzkC — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) August 12, 2020

@PGCougars and Rowdy Cat (and me) will be at the Ospika location 8am-10am. Show us your Cougars gear at the drive through and we will buy you a coffee! https://t.co/dfd8ceDcEp — Andy Beesley (@Andy_Beesley) August 11, 2020

Saskatoon Blades captain Chase Wouters had a special message to share for Blades fans while Poke Check got in on the action to raise awareness, support and money for the cause!

Winnipeg ICE defencemen Mike Ladyman and Carson Lambos also got in on the fun to support local youth!