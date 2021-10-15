WHL statement regarding video review challenge in Saskatoon

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the result of a video review situation involving a goal awarded to the Brandon Wheat Kings in a WHL Regular Season game in Saskatoon on Wednesday, October 13.

On the play in question, the Saskatoon coaching staff challenged the call on the ice, on the basis that the play should have been whistled for off-side prior to the goal being scored.

Due to technical issues in the video review booth, the video goal judge did not receive a video feed providing all of the angles and slow motion replay required. Subsequently, the video goal judge determined the play at the blueline to be inconclusive and, as a result, the goal remained as called on the ice. After this determination was made by the video goal judge, the videoboard in-venue showed a video feed of the play different than what was available to the video goal judge and which showed that the play was off-side. The challenge by Saskatoon should have resulted in the Brandon goal being disallowed.

The WHL apologizes for the technical issues that produced an inaccurate result in the video review requested by Saskatoon, and is working diligently to ensure similar problems do not occur in the future.

