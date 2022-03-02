WHL statement regarding Russian invasion of Ukraine

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League condemns the Russian invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine and wishes for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution soon.

The WHL agrees with measures taken by the Canadian Hockey League to cancel the Canada Russia Series, and supports sanctions imposed by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and Hockey Canada, suspending Russia and Belarus from international competition and national team events hosted in Canada.

The WHL is in communication with member Clubs to provide support to all WHL players and ensure the well-being of WHL players hailing from European nations directly impacted by the war in Ukraine. WHL players from the countries impacted have our full support as they continue to pursue their hockey goals and represent their respective WHL Clubs and communities, regardless of their country of origin.

About the Western Hockey League

