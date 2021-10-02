WHL statement regarding Prince Albert Raiders alternate uniform

Calgary, Alta. – WHL Commissioner Ron Robison today issued the following statement regarding the alternate uniform unveiled by the Prince Albert Raiders:

“On Friday night the Prince Albert Raiders unveiled an alternate third jersey, which was inspired by a highly successful era in Club history,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We recognize the dated design is insensitive and offensive. After consultation with the Prince Albert Raiders, this uniform and brand will be discontinued effective immediately. On behalf of the WHL and the Prince Albert Raiders, we regret this uniform design was approved and sincerely apologize for any harm it may have caused.”

There will be no further comment from the WHL or Prince Albert Raiders.

