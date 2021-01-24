MENU
January 24, 2021

WHL statement on Kamloops Blazers forward Kyrell Sopotyk

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League today issued the following statement regarding Kamloops Blazers forward Kyrell Sopotyk, who suffered life-altering injuries in a snowboarding accident the weekend of January 23, 2021:

“Everyone associated with the Western Hockey League is deeply saddened by the devastating news regarding Kamloops Blazers forward Kyrell Sopotyk.

“The WHL and our member Clubs extend our thoughts and prayers to Kyrell, the entire Sopotyk family, Kyrell’s teammates with the Kamloops Blazers, and all his friends during this challenging time.”

