WHL Season Rewind: Western Conference Top Scorers

From start to finish, the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season provided plenty of standout performances both individually and as a team. Starting Friday, April 3, and featuring each Monday and Friday, we’ll reflect on key performers in statistical categories from the regular season that was. Welcome to the 2019-20 WHL Season Rewind. Today, we’re looking at the top scorers from the WHL’s Western Conference.



1. Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs – 107 points (48G-59A)

As the recipient of the Bob Clarke Trophy and a member of the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team, Beckman rose to the top of the scoring charts in the Western Conference as well as the entire WHL. The lone WHL skater to surpass the 100-point plateau this season, Beckman collected 57 points (27G-30A) on the road and 50 points (21G-29A) on home ice. Beckman recorded the longest point streak of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, tallying 33 points (21G-12A) over 18-straight games between December 7, 2019 and January 25, 2020.

Overall, Beckman recorded 76 points (31G-45A) at even strength, 29 points (16G-13A) on the power play, and two points (1G-1A) while short handed. Chosen by the Minnesota Wild in the third round, 75th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft, the Saskatoon, Sask. product recorded a career-high five points in three separate games this season.

2. Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks – 98 points (42G-56A)

As a nominee for the Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year) presented by Real Canadian Superstore and member of the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team, Jarvis thrived in 2019-20 with 98 points. He placed second in Western Conference scoring and second among all WHL skaters. During the season, he recorded 68 points (31G-37A) over three separate point streaks spanning 11, 10, and seven games. The majority of Jarvis’ offensive success came on home ice as he recorded 55 points (22G-33A) in the state of Oregon, adding 43 points (20G-23A) on the road.

Overall, Jarvis recorded 68 points (32G-36A) at even strength, 27 power-play points (8G-19A), and three short-handed points (2G-1A). Eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft, the Winnipeg, Man. product is ranked 11th among North American skaters and is the top-ranked WHL forward.

3. Zane Franklin, Kamloops Blazers – 91 points (29G-62A)

In his overage season, Franklin captained the Blazers and led by example with 91 points throughout the 2019-20 season to place third in scoring among all Western Conference skaters. A member of the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team, Franklin recorded a near-even split of scoring at home and on the road, tallying 45 points (16G-29A) inside the friendly confines of the Sandman Centre and adding 46 points (13G-33A) away from home. During the season, Franklin recorded two nine-game point streaks, combining for 37 points (12G-25A).

Overall, Franklin recorded 45 even-strength points (15G-30A), 45 power-play points (13G-32A), and one short-handed goal. A product of Marwayne, Alta, Franklin recorded 213 points (77G-136A) in 269 WHL regular season games for his WHL career.

T4. Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers – 86 points (38G-48A)

Named to the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team, Zary recorded 86 points to rank second on the Blazers and tie for fourth in Western Conference scoring. Zary recorded 45 points (23G-22A) on home ice to match the total of Franklin, adding 41 points (15G-26A) on the road. Zary began the season with an impressive 13-game point streak, recording 21 points (5G-16A). He also added an eight-game point streak, six-game point streak, and three five-game point streaks throughout the season.

Overall, Zary recorded 44 points (20G-24A) at even strength, added 38 power-play points (15G-23A) and tallied four short-handed points (3G-1A). Eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft, the Saskatoon, Sask. product is ranked 15th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and is the third-highest ranked forward from the WHL.

T4. Eli Zummack, Spokane Chiefs – 86 points (22G-64A)

Leading the WHL with 64 assists, Zummack also placed in a tie for fourth in Western Conference scoring. A member of the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team, Zummack recorded 46 points (10G-36A) on the road and 40 points (12G-28A) on home ice. Zummack was tied for the second-longest point streak of the season, recording 28 points (9G-19A) over 17 games. After seeing his 17-game point streak come to an end, he began a 12-game point streak, recording 16 points (4G-12A) in that span.

Overall, Zummack recorded 65 even-strength points (19G-46A) and added 21 power-play points (3G-18A). For his WHL career to date, the Kelowna, B.C product has recorded 217 points (61G-156A) in 233 WHL regular season games.