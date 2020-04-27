WHL Season Rewind: Shutout leaders

From start to finish, the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season provided plenty of standout performances both individually and as a team. Starting Friday, April 3, and featuring each Monday and Friday, we’ll reflect on key performers in statistical categories from the regular season that was. Welcome to the 2019-20 WHL Season Rewind. Today, we’re looking at the top three shutout leaders in the WHL.

1. Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips (nine shutouts in 46 games)

As we come to an end of breaking down goaltending stats in the WHL Season Rewind, it’s no surprise that topping another statistical category is Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips. With nine shutouts in 46 games, the Western Conference Goaltender of the Year had four more than the closest WHL goaltender and three more than any other goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League. He recorded a pair of shutouts in each of November, January and February. Pleasing his home fans, Wolf recorded six of his nine clean sheets on home ice. He recorded two others in the state of Washington.

His top road performance came on December 7, 2019 as he turned aside all 41 shots in a 5-0 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers. On home ice, Wolf turned aside 35 shutouts against their rivals on October 12, 2019, the Seattle Thunderbirds, to mark one of his top home performances of the season. That game was solved in overtime, marking one of eight 1-0 games among WHL member Clubs this season and the lone one to be solved in overtime.

With 20 shutouts in his WHL career, the 19-year-old Wolf currently ranks in a tie for fifth all-time among WHL goaltenders.

T2. Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings (five shutouts in 41 games)

The WHL Eastern Conference Goaltender of the Year and a member of the WHL’s Eastern Conference First All-Star Team, Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera of the Brandon Wheat Kings was tied for second among WHL goaltenders with five shutouts this season. Patera earned three of his five shutouts on home ice and tallied the other two against Eastern Conference opponents. He recorded his first shutout of the season in October and then added four shutouts in January to help propel the Wheat Kings up the standings in the East Division.

That first clean sheet of the season was easily one of his best performances as Patera turned aside all 40 shots in a 3-0 win against the Vancouver Giants. His final shutout of the season, which occurred on January 31, 2020, saw Patera provide a 37-save effort on the road to blank the Calgary Hitmen.

Patera finished the 2019-20 campaign one shutout behind Tyler Plante for the single-season record by a Wheat King goaltender.

T2. Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders/Regina Pats (five shutouts in 48 games)

Splitting his season between the Regina Pats and Prince Albert Raiders, Max Paddock collectively earned five shutouts through 48 games to tie for second in the WHL. Recording two shutouts with the Pats and three with the Raiders, Paddock was the lone WHL goaltender to record multiple shutouts with multiple teams during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. With the Pats, Paddock earned shutouts in November and December, later earning clean sheets with the Raiders in January as well as a pair in February.

With Regina, Paddock performed at his best against two of his Club’s biggest rivals. On November 22, 2019, he collected a 25-save shutout against the Swift Current Broncos and blanked the Moose Jaw Warriors with a 30-save performance on December 28, 2019. The shutout against the Broncos also proved to be his lone road shutout of the season as all three of his clean sheets with the Raiders came at the Art Hauser Centre.

His three shutouts with the Raiders currently place him nine behind Rejean Beauchemin’s all-time mark of 12.