WHL Season Rewind: Short-handed goal leaders

From start to finish, the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season provided plenty of standout performances both individually and as a team. Starting Friday, April 3, and featuring each Monday and Friday, we’ll reflect on key performers in statistical categories from the regular season that was. Welcome to the 2019-20 WHL Season Rewind. Today, we’re looking at the top three short-handed goal scorers



T1. Krystof Hrabik, Tri-City Americans (Four short-handed goals in 42 games)

Scoring four short-handed goals in 42 games, Tri-City Americans captain Krystof Hrabik closed out his WHL career among the trio of league leaders in the statistical category. A product of Praha, Czech Republic, Hrabik scored three of his short-handed goals on home ice, striking first on November 23, 2019 against the Kelowna Rockets.

He scored exactly a week later on an empty net in a win over the Vancouver Giants. On New Year’s Eve against the Spokane Chiefs, he scored the first of two short-handed goals for the home side. On the road but within his own division on January 28, 2020, Hrabik scored against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Americans scored 11 short-handed goals this season, ranking second in the entire WHL and leading the Western Conference. Having completed his WHL career with five-short-handed goals, Hrabik is set to join the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda.

T1. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes (Four short-handed goals in 51 games)

Scoring four short-handed goals in 51 games, Buffalo Sabres prospect and Lethbridge Hurricanes co-captain Dylan Cozens played a leading role in another area for his WHL Club. A product of Whitehorse, Yukon, Cozens collected three of his four short-handed goals on the road, but scored all of them within the Central Division.

His first goal came in Alberta’s provincial capital against the Edmonton Oil Kings on September 29, 2019. In Swift Current, Sask. on December 7, 2019, Cozens found the empty net against the Swift Current Broncos for another short-handed goal. On February 5, 2020, he tallied a short-handed goal against the Red Deer Rebels. Closing out the four-goal performance, Cozens scored at home against the Winnipeg ICE on February 14, 2020.

The Hurricanes led the WHL with 14 short-handed goals this season, with Cozens supplying his quartet as part of that leading figure. Throughout his WHL career to date, Cozens has six short-handed goals.

T1. Mark Kastelic, Calgary Hitmen (Four short-handed goals in 58 games)

Scoring four short-handed goals in 58 games, Ottawa Senators prospect and Calgary Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic once again led by example. A product of Phoenix, Ariz., Kastelic tallied half of his short-handed goals in Regina, Sask., and three of his four on the road.

His string of short-handed goals began in the third outdoor game in WHL history on October 27, 2019 against the Regina Pats. On November 9, 2019 against the Oil Kings, he struck again for another short-handed goal. Later that month on November 20, 2019 against the Pats, Kastelic found the back of the net again for a short-handed goal. Closing things out on home ice, the captain scored against the Brandon Wheat Kings on February 28, 2020.

Ranking in a tie for third in short-handed goals by a WHL team with 10, the Hitmen were one of four teams to score double-digit short-handed goals this season. Kastelic concluded his WHL career with eight short-handed goals.