WHL Season Rewind: Point leaders on the power play

From start to finish, the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season provided plenty of standout performances both individually and as a team. Starting Friday, April 3, and featuring each Monday and Friday, we’ll reflect on key performers in statistical categories from the regular season that was. Welcome to the 2019-20 WHL Season Rewind. Today, we’re looking at the best offensive producers on the power play for the season.



1. Zane Franklin, Kamloops Blazers (45 points (13G-32A))

Ranking fourth in the WHL in overall scoring, Kamloops Blazers captain Zane Franklin led the WHL with 45 power-play points, including 13 goals and 32 assists. Among WHL skaters on the power play, Franklin ranked tied for eighth in goals and held sole possession of first place in assists.

His 13 power-play goals accounted for 16.88 per cent of the power-play goals scored by the Blazers while he factored into 58.44 percent of their 77 goals scored with the extra man. A notable performance for Franklin featured him scoring three times on the power play in a 6-0 win against the Vancouver Giants on October 18, 2019.

2. Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers (38 points (15G-23A))

Tied for fifth in overall WHL scoring, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor Zary also helped to power the Blazers’ strong power play this season, ranking second with 38 points, including 15 goals and 23 assists. Overall, Zary was tied for third in goals and tied for sixth in assists.

His 15 power-play goals made up 19.48 percent of Kamloops’ 77 power-play goals while he factored into 49.35 percent of their overall goals. As part of his eight multi-goal games, Zary recorded a pair of power-play goals in an overtime loss on January 31, 2020 against the Vancouver Giants. The WHL’s third highest-rated forward for the 2020 NHL Draft, Zary is ranked 15th among North American skaters.

3. Wyatte Wylie, Everett Silvertips (35 points (7G-28A))

Philadelphia Flyers prospect and Everett Silvertips defenceman Wyatte Wylie tallied 35 points on his team’s power play this season to rank third. His totals included seven goals and 28 assists. Overall, Wylie was tied for 42nd in goals and tied for second in assists.

Wylie’s seven power-play goals made up 10.60 percent of Everett’s 66 power-play goals this season while his 35 total points meant he factored into 53.03 percent of his team’s goals with the extra man. Both of his game-winning goals came on the power play this season as he netted winners on September 21, 2019 and November 17, 2019.

4. Max Martin, Kamloops Blazers (34 points (6G-28A))

Overage defenceman Max Martin helped lead by example from the blue line this season for the Blazers, registering 34 points to rank fourth among power-play point producers. Featuring six goals and 28 assists, Martin ranked in a tie for 55th in goals and was tied for second with Wylie in assists.

Tallying six power-play goals, Martin was the lone Blazer defenceman to score multiple power-play goals this season and tallied 7.79 percent of their goals while factoring into 44.16 percent of their power-play goals. Martin struck for power-play goals against the Victoria Royals on back-to-back nights in early February 2020.

T5. Brett Kemp, Medicine Hat Tigers (31 points (12G-19A))

In his first full season with the Medicine Hat Tigers, Brett Kemp provided a boost on the power play, providing 31 points, including 12 goals and 19 assists to rank in a tie for fifth in power-play scoring. Kemp was one of 15 WHL skaters to record double-digit goals and assists this season, placing in a tie for 10th in goals and was tied for 14th in assists.

With 12 of his team’s 62 power-play goals, Kemp scored 19.35 percent of their goals with the extra man. His 31 points on the power play contributed to exactly 50 percent of the Tigers’ 62 power-play goals. His top moment of the season saw him score four goals against the Regina Pats on February 28, 2020, featuring three power-play goals in the game.

T5. Alex Cotton, Lethbridge Hurricanes (31 points (7G-24A))

Leading all WHL defencemen in scoring, 2020 NHL Draft prospect Alex Cotton found his rhythm thanks to a strong power play with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Tallying 31 points, he had seven goals and 24 assists. Those totals ranked him tied for 42nd in goals and fifth in assists.

With the Hurricanes scoring 60 power-play goals, Cotton tallied 11.67 percent of them and factored into 51.67 of the team’s power-play goals scored. Two of Cotton’s seven power-play goals stood up as game-winning goals on October 15, 2019 and December 7, 2019. Cotton’s impressive play has him on the radar for the 2020 NHL Draft, ranked 79th among North American skaters.