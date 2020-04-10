WHL Season Rewind: Goal leaders

From start to finish, the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season provided plenty of standout performances both individually and as a team. Starting Friday, April 3, and featuring each Monday and Friday, we’ll reflect on key performers in statistical categories from the regular season that was. Welcome to the 2019-20 WHL Season Rewind. Today, we’re looking at the goal-scoring leaders among WHL skaters.



1. Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs – 48 goals (63 GP)

Leading the WHL in overall scoring, Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Beckman of the Spokane Chiefs paced the rest of the league with 48 goals in 63 games to lead that category as well. His standout season was highlighted by hat tricks on December 14, 2019, December 28, 2019, and March 6, 2020 as part of eight multi-goal games. He also led the WHL with an incredible 10-game goal-scoring streak that began on December 7, 2019 and ran through January 3, 2020.

Overall, Beckman netted 31 of his goals at even strength, 16 on the power play, and one while shorthanded. Fans who watched the Chiefs on the road saw the majority of Beckman’s goals as he tallied 27 of them, including seven of his multi-goal efforts, away from the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.





2. Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers – 44 goals (63 GP)

With 44 goals, Kamloops Blazers forward Orrin Centazzo had a season to remember as his team cruised to their first B.C. Division title since 2012. As part of 12 multi-goal games, Centazzo recorded the first hat trick of his WHL career on January 14, 2020 against the Spokane Chiefs.

Centazzo scored 26 of his goals at even strength, 17 on the power play, and one while shorthanded. An impressive five-game goal-scoring streak from December 11-28, 2019 saw Centazzo record nine goals. To strengthen to his totals, he added another five-game goal-scoring streak from January 11 to 19, 2020 where he scored eight times. Of his 44 goals, 24 came on the road.

When it came to multi-goal performances, fans at the Sandman Centre got to witness the majority of them. Seven of his 12 multi-goal games took place on home ice.

3. Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks – 42 goals (58 GP)

A 42-goal season by 2020 NHL Draft prospect Seth Jarvis of the Portland Winterhawks placed him 11th among North American skaters on the final rankings by NHL Central Scouting. It also placed him third among all WHL skaters for the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Recording 10 multi-goal games, Jarvis netted the first two hat tricks of his WHL career on January 4, 2020 and February 29, 2020. During February 2020, Jarvis netted a third of goals, scoring 14 times over the 29-day period. From a special teams standpoint, 32 of his goals took place at even strength while he added eight on the power play and two while shorthanded.

A slim majority of Jarvis’ goals came on home ice as he tallied 22 goals in front of home fans while scoring 20 on the road. Aiding that figure were six of his multi-goal games, including his first hat trick, all coming in the familiar confines of the Moda Center or Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

4. Bryce Kindopp, Everett Silvertips – 40 goals (63 GP)

Reaching the 40-goal mark for the first time in his WHL career, Everett Silvertips captain and Anaheim Ducks prospect Bryce Kindopp ranked fourth among all WHL skaters in goals and netted 12 multi-goal games.

Finishing with 110 goals in 266 WHL regular season games, Kindopp ranks among the best to ever fill the back of the net for the Silvertips, just slightly behind former teammate Patrick Bajkov’s all-time best mark of 112.

The 20-year-old had the fourth-longest goal-scoring streak of the season, posting nine goals in six games between December 6 and December 15, 2019. In addition to leading the league with 11 game-winning goals, Kindopp tallied 14 goals on the power play to compliment 26 at even strength.

Kindopp found slightly more success on the road, scoring 22 of his 40 goals there. Of the 18 goals he scored on home ice, Kindopp achieved 10 of those through five multi-goal performances.

T5. Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes – 38 goals (51 GP)

Finishing among the WHL’s top point getters, Lethbridge Hurricanes co-captain and Buffalo Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens placed in a three-way tie for fifth among goal scorers, filling the back of the net 38 times in 51 games. As part of eight multi-goal games on the season, Cozens tallied hat tricks on January 22, February 14, and February 29, 2020.

Cozens’ most impressive streak of the season saw him tally eight goals in four games between January 18 and 25, 2020. Overall, 26 of Cozens’ goals came while teams were at even strength. He also added eight power-play goals and was one of the league leaders with four short-handed goals.

Featuring two of his hat tricks, Cozens scored 16 goals on home ice and 22 away from the friendly confines of the ENMAX Centre.

T5. Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers – 38 goals (57 GP)

With the 2020 NHL Draft spotlight on Kamloops Blazers forward Connor Zary, he responded with 38 goals in 57 games to tie for fifth in the WHL. Included in Zary’s impressive totals were eight multi-goal performances, including hat tricks on November 20, 2019 and March 6, 2020.

During the regular season, Zary impressed with eight goals in five games from November 2 to November 11, 2019. Tallying 20 of his goals at even strength, Zary added 15 more on the power play to tie for third among WHL skaters and added three short-handed goals to tie for fourth in that category.

Zary enjoyed filling the opponent’s net at the Sandman Centre, striking for 23 of his goal on home ice.

Ranked 15th by NHL Central Scouting in their final rankings ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft, Zary will look to be the top player selected from the WHL’s B.C. Division.

A Zary Christmas to all & to all a good night! Forward @ConnorZary scores this year's Teddy Bear Toss goal for @blazerhockey! 🎥 https://t.co/Xsf8rSGqH1 pic.twitter.com/ZJvysTcJmq — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 1, 2019

T5. Mark Kastelic, Calgary Hitmen – 38 goals (58 GP)

Closing out his WHL career in style, Calgary Hitmen captain and Ottawa Senators prospect Mark Kastelic scored 38 goals in 58 games to tie for fifth in the WHL. Finishing with 126 goals in his WHL career, Kastelic now ranks third all-time in Hitmen franchise history.

As part of nine multi-goal performances throughout the regular season, Kastelic recorded the first four-goal game of his WHL career on February 12, 2020. One of his multi-goal performances also came during the third-ever outdoor game in WHL history as Kastelic helped push his team to victory at Mosaic Stadium on October 27, 2019.

Like Cozens, Kastelic recorded four short-handed goals to tie for the league lead. He added 10 more power-play goals and 24 even-strength goals throughout the season. Kastelic perfectly balanced his 38 goals, scoring 19 at home and 19 on the road.