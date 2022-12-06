WHL Scholarship paying dividends for alumnus Ballman

He skated alongside NHL All-Stars over the course of more than 300 WHL games.

And while Brian Ballman recalls his playing days fondly, the former WHL forward credits the WHL Scholarship program for pointing him toward a successful career in the financial sector.

Now an assistant vice-president of business development at Canadian Western Bank (CWB), Ballman grew up in Regina, Sask. before breaking into the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds during the 1996-97 WHL season.

While his primary focus was on his hockey careeer, Ballman recalls his parents stressing the benefits of the WHL Scholarship Program, that in the mid-1990s was changing how players and parents chose the Western Hockey League.

“I had to do my schooling, I was a good student, so moving from Grade 10 in Regina to Grade 11 in Seattle was a big decision,” Ballman recently told WHL.ca. “The late Mr. Jim Donlevy was instrumental in easing my parents’ minds that school would get looked after.

“The schooling side was always on my parents’ top of mind. I was a young kid, I was going to the NHL. To know that the [WHL] Scholarship Program was there was something that my parents really tied to. I got to realize it in my 18, 19, overage years seeing guys go ahead of me.”

For each season played in the WHL, a player is provided with a one-year post-secondary scholarship, which includes tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks. WHL Graduates are able to attend any post-secondary or career-enhancing institution of their choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals.

Ballman’s WHL career took him from Seattle to Edmonton, then Cranbrook, B.C. before a two-and-a-half year stint with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. It was at that time, Ballman recalls, that he developed more of an appreciation for the educational opportunities afforded him by the WHL Scholarship.

“[Former teammate and current AHL head coach] Kris Knoblauch was at the University of Alberta and he said ‘you should look at it, seriously.’ At that time, the decision was simple,” Ballman said. “I had five years of scholarship in my back pocket. I could play high-calibre hockey, a winning organization and get my education paid for. To me, it was a no-brainer.

“You come out with the equivalent of a full-ride scholarship, you can be a student-athlete, and after you graduate like I did, make the decision on where you want to go.”

Each year, more than 200 WHL Scholarship recipients further their education while playing elite hockey at the U SPORTS or collegiate level across Canada. In partnership with Canada West universities, more than 125 WHL Scholarship recipients each year are also awarded additional financial assistance from their university to receive Western Canada’s Premier Hockey Scholarship.

Ballman’s parents ran a small business in Regina, that life experience during his youth helped point Ballman to his area of study once he arrived at the University of Alberta following his WHL career.

“I was drawn to the Faculty of Business. I ended up doing a Bachelor of Commerce, focused in Finance,” Ballman noted.

His major made dollars and cents, both in terms of career opportunity, but also his personal financial freedom after graduation.

Ballman spent time playing professionally in the Netherlands and Australia following his five-year stint with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, opportunities he figures would not have been as lucrative had the WHL Scholarship not been available to him.

“The WHL Scholarship provides you that freedom, that ability to make a decision. If you want to continue to play, start a family, whatever it might be, you have that freedom because you don’t have the financial burden of university debt,” he said.

After his playing days were done, Ballman leaned on his hockey contacts as he figured out his next step.

“I came back to Edmonton and tied into my alumni network through the U of A, and one of them was working at CWB, and that’s how I ended up in banking,” Ballman noted. “I had a Bachelor of Commerce degree, I ended up being a banker, and here I am 13 years later.”

Now based in Mississauga, Ont., Ballman has spent 13 years in the banking sector, and in his day-to-day life still leans upon his cohorts from the WHL and his university career.

“A lot of my clients and my network that I met through the WHL and my university career are now my work colleagues and people that I know in the industry. It continues to reap a benefit now for me in the business world,” said Ballman.

“It’s the relationships and the people that you meet. Even guys that I played against, that I never really knew, I meet them in the business world and we have that connection, we have that past. It’s those connections that are still paying dividends in my professional career and personal life.”