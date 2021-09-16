WHL, Rockets announce Regular Season schedule changes

Kelowna, B.C. – The Western Hockey League and the Kelowna Rockets have announced changes to the Rockets 2021-22 Regular Season schedule, including a new home opener date.

As a result of the Friday, October 1 game versus the Vancouver Giants being moved to Wednesday, November 3, Kelowna will now open the 2021-22 Regular Season on the road against the Victoria Royals on Friday, October 8.

The Rockets will kick off the home portion of their schedule when they host the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, October 15 at 7:05 p.m. PT.

For the up-to-date Kelowna Rockets Regular Season schedule, please click here.

All fans attending Rockets games will need to abide by the BC Provincial Health Authority, Prospera Place and the Western Hockey League‘s recently announced COVID-19 health and safety requirements which includes masks, double vaccination and their BC vaccine card.